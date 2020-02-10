advertisement

Billie Eilish has arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards and has brought her typical oversize style with her.

The 18-year-old pop star stepped on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and wore a white Chanel ensemble. The five-time Grammy award winner can often be seen in tracksuits, but she opted for a slightly more formal outfit on the carpet and opted for a white-on-white houndstooth set. Her jacket was adorned with Chanel’s interlocking “C” logo, with a graffiti-inspired stain accent adding another fun element.

Billie Eilish in Chanel at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

For shoes, Eilish opted for a pair of fluffy black and white sneakers. The singer wore fingerless lace gloves with layered rings and necklaces – and she even had crystal accents on her nails. She was wearing her two-tone hair (a mix of brunette and slime green) that was pulled up into a messy updo.

With the blossoming of her music career, Eilish has also become a style icon for many of her fans. Her androgynous ensembles have inspired others to follow this example. Oversized t-shirts, loose trousers and gender-specific silhouettes are becoming increasingly popular with female street style stars.

The A-Lister will perform tonight as part of the In Memoriam segment. The ceremony itself begins at 8 p.m. ET, although the carpet is already in full swing.

