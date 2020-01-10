advertisement

Warner’s “Joker”, Netflix’s “The Irishman” and Sony’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” vie for most Oscar nominations.

The 2020 Oscar race consists of four popular films. Not only does the Academy not need an Oscar presenter again, more winners than ever will be fighting for seats in the final Oscar vote, which will be announced on January 13th. This means that more people will likely be interested in the Oscar show and become involved in the mainstream films that really interest them.

Two worldwide hits, Todd Phillips’ $ 1 billion blockbuster “Joker” (Warner Bros.) and Quentin Tarantinos “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony), compete for several categories, including “Best Film” (9 as I counted) and 9) 12 prospective nominations each. Screenwriter and director Phillips took his comedy pieces and applied them to a historical drama that centered on a captivating performance by Phoenix. However flawless the film is, the unclean mixture of myth and social realism from DC origin has missed the nominations for SAG and DGA. And the film is a mirror of our society that scares some people.

Up to 12 nominations will be Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, which lovingly mimics a showbiz era full of cowboys, male men and crazy hippies. It celebrates the power of movie stars as Tarantino Leonardo DiCaprio (“Django Unchained”) and Brad Pitt (“Inglourious Basterds”) are fun, moving and often brilliant as his best western star Rick Dalton (trying to save his mojo) , his loyal driver and stuntman Cliff Booth, who looks great without a shirt and can still control his pit bull terrier while he’s racking his brains, and Margot Robbie, the up-and-coming cute actress Sharon Tate, who is married to director Roman Polanski. The Academy welcomes and understands this film: it’s about them.

Netflix’s best film candidate, Martin Scorsese’s epic gangster saga “The Irishman”, which featured a limited art release in addition to an elaborate advertising campaign and was widely seen on the global streaming platform, could still give rise to seething rights. It could get 10 nods. But while Scorsese and his venerable cast are venerated, there is still opposition to the streamer who wins the best picture.

The New Zealand satire “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight) by the author Taika Waititi had been awarded the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival, which was won by many later winners of the best picture, from “Slumdog Millionaire” to “Green Book” a robust art house hit with mixed reviews, which is unusual. Judging by its perfect performance in the guild, however, the film is supported by all sides – and could receive five nominations.

Also on the hunt is this year’s record price for the Korean Oscar “Parasite” (neon), which has so far raised $ 130 million worldwide and has won a foreign language Golden Globe, but which is expected to earn seven nominations. In fact, “Parasite” is on such an upward trend that it could steal the best director or even the best picture from the current favorite Tarantino. Since 20% of the academy is now international, this results in some big profits.

Netflix

Four of these films – “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite” – got a perfect score in the guild nominations. They are strongly supported by both actors and artisans, including the SAG Ensemble, DGA, and PGA and WGA nods. Both “Joker”, whose star Joaquin Phoenix could be recognized as the best actor, and Sam Mendes’ one-take war film “1917” missed the SAG Ensemble. The late release of “1917” may have missed some early SAG votes. Even without a nod, there could be seven nominations.

The number of nominations doesn’t always mean much when it comes to winning Best Picture: “Green Book” won with four and without a SAG ensemble nod.

With their films “Marriage Story” (Netflix) and “Little Women” (Sony), screenwriters and life partners Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig compete for nominations, both of which are supported more by writers and actors than by the craft. “Marriage Story” star Adam Driver faces Phoenix as the best actor, while Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh could be nominated as March sisters Jo and Amy in “Little Women”. Both films should receive screenplay nominations for Original and Adapted. “Marriage Story” could end up with seven and “Little Women” with only three Oscar slots.

Universal pictures

Both “1917” and “Ford vs. Ferrari” have considerable artisan support, but Mendes’ DGA-nominated war film offers more Gravitas than James Mangold’s well-executed but deceptively simple racing car entertainment that could score six points.

The films, which are mainly supported by actors, include “Judy” (Roadside Attractions), whose world-renowned star Renee Zellweger against Charlize Theron, the star of the SAG Ensemble candidate “Bombshell”, for the best actress Farewell fights ” (A24) with Awkwafina and Zhao Shuzhen, who could receive four nominations, “Rocketman” (Paramount) with the musical globe winner Taron Egerton as extravagant Elton John – who won the Globe for Best Song – and box-office hit “Harriet” (focus features ) with the acclaimed British singer and actress Cynthia Erivo.

Aside from the top 5 applicants for Best Picture, the field could include up to 10 nominees, depending on how passionate voters are this year. While inclusion is still an important factor in an increasingly diverse election committee, only female director nominee Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) is a long shot for a Best Director slot this year – and she meets Baumbach for the fifth Slot. They could turn each other off.

However, only 32 percent of academy voters are women. So we could also see how the dominant white-male contingent of the Academy swung towards “The Irishman”, “Joker” and “Once upon a time in Hollywood”.

In the past, statistics have shown that most films need a SAG Ensemble nomination to win, but SAG winners do not always match the best picture wins. Last year’s ensemble winner was Marvel’s “Black Panther”, followed by Searchlight’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Hidden Figures”. The ensemble winner “Spotlight” had already won the title “Best Film” in 2015. Rare exceptions to this rule are the “Green Book”, which was recognized as the best picture winner of 2019 and for which “The Shape of Water” had no nomination for the SAG Ensemble, but was nevertheless won. The nominations for the best pictures “The Favorite”, “The Revenant” and “La La Land” also missed the nominations for the SAG Ensemble.

neon

Three leaders of the foreign film race are Neon’s Palme d’Or winner “Parasite”, Amazonas “Les Miserables” and Sony Pictures Classics “Pain and Glory”, which could also be awarded Best Actor for Cannes winner Antonio Banderas. The other two nominees are probably Mati Diop’s celebrated Cannes contribution “Atlantics” (Senegal) and Hungary’s Holocaust survival drama “Those Who Remained”.

Netflix’s Chinese-American factory saga “American Factory”, Neon’s Macedonian beekeeping profile “Honeyland” and the archive piece “Apollo 11” as well as the China exposé “One Child Nation” by Amazon were to land in the documentary race. Of the two extraordinary Syrian films at stake, IDA winner “For Sama” (Channel 4 and PBS) has garnered more attention than “The Cave” (NatGeo).

Here are my last Oscar predictions in order of probability of winning. We’ll see the results at dawn on January 13th.

best picture

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (neon)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“1917” (universal)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“Little Women” (Sony)

“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney / Fox)

“The Farewell” (A24)

Best director

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Best actor

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Christian Bale (“Ford vs. Ferrari”)

Best actress

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Charlize Theron (“bomb”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage History”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Tom Hanks (“A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Song Kang Ho (“Parasite”)

The best supporting actress

Laura Dern (“Marriage History”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bomb”)

Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”)

Best adapted script

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Greta Gerwig

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Best original screenplay

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage History”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)

Pedro Almodovar (“Pain and Fame”)

Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”)

Best animated feature

“I lost my body”

“Toy Story 4”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

Best animated short film

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Mind My Mind”

“The Physics of Mourning”

“Sister”

Best live action short

“Brotherhood”

“The window of the neighbors”

“A sister”

“Small hands”

“Refugee”

Best camera

Roger Deakins

Robert Richardson (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Lawrence Sher (“Joker”)

Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman”)

Phedon Papamichael (“Ford vs. Ferrari”)

Best costumes

Ariane Phillips (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Ruth E. Carter (“Dolemite is my name”)

Julian Day (“Rocketman”)

Mark Bridges (“Joker”)

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson (“The Irishman”)

Best documentary

“American factory”

“For Sama”

“Honey Country”

“Apollo 11”

“One Child Nation”

Best documentary short topic

“Fire in Paradise” (Netflix)

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (Lifetime Films, A&E IndieFilms)

“Life Overtakes Me” (Netflix)

“Stay Close” (New York Times Op-Docs)

“Walk Run Cha-Cha” (New York Times Op Docs)

Best processing

“The Irishman”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Parasite”

“Marriage story”

Best foreign language film

“Parasite” (South Korea)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Les Miserables” (France)

“The rest” (Hungary)

“Atlantics” (Senegal)

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Bomb”

“Rocket Man”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Dolemite is my name”

Best production design

Dennis Gassner (“1917”)

Barbara Ling (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Lee Ha Jun (“Parasite”)

Mark Friedberg (“Joker”)

Bob Shaw (“The Irishman”)

Best original score

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Michael Giacchino (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage History”)

Alberto Iglesias (“Pain and Fame”)

Best original song

“(I will love myself again” (Elton John, “Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, “Frozen 2”)

“Get Up” (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell, “Harriet”)

“Speechless” (Alan Menken, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Naomi Scott, “Aladdin”)

“Spirit” (Ilya Salmanzadeh, Labrinth, Beyoncé, “The Lion King”)

Best sound editing

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker”

“Avengers: Endgame”

Best sound mix

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man”

“Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker”

Best visual effects

“Avengers Endgame”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“The Irishman”

“Alita: Battle Angel”

