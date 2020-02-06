advertisement

It’s time for the Oscars. And while you may now be able to stream some of the films for the coveted golden statue, can you actually watch the show if you cut the cord and dropped your cable subscription?

In reality, you only have a large selection if you can pick up ABC using a paid alternative.

However, you have several options, and if you just want to see who is wearing what, these options are 100% free.

The Academy Awards broadcast will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th. ET with a pre-show on TV and streams to the ABC website and the ABC app. The pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Live stream: ABC offers a live broadcast of the program on the ABC.com website and in the ABC app. However, this program will only be played back if you authenticate the signal with proof of your cable or satellite subscription.

However, the pre-show offers more options and is completely free for anyone who logs in to Twitter after 3:30 p.m. ET. The live stream will be available at https://twitter.com/theacademy or @TheAcademy.

Subscribe to alternative cable services and watch there: AT&T Now, Hulu with live TV or YouTube TV are options that ABC mentions on its website. These streaming services charge a monthly fee for access to fewer channels than cable through streaming players like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, but can be viewed on TVs, smartphones, and tablets (even some cars) without cable equipment borrow. The other alternative cable television services, especially Sling and Fubo.TV, don’t broadcast ABC channels domestically, so you’re probably out of luck there.

AT&T ($ 65 monthly), Hulu with Live TV ($ 55 monthly) and YouTube ($ 50) all offer free trials. So if you’ve cut the cable and don’t have authentication, you can still sign up on Sunday morning and cancel on Monday without paying.

Another almost free option: buy an antenna.

Today’s antennas are a long way from the days of rabbit ears, which had to be constantly adjusted to get better reception. For just about $ 30, you can buy an antenna with a booster to amplify the local signal. Plug it into the back of your TV, usually the HDMI connector, and scan the local signals for channels. Many of the antennas promise multiple channels.

Many top brands are Mohu and Vansky.

You can catch up on the awards by watching many of the nominated films online.

“Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” as well as “Two Popes”, which are nominated in the categories of drama and screenplay, can be viewed on Netflix. Some of the other Best Picture nominees can be viewed on video-on-demand from a variety of sources, including Amazon Prime, YouTube Movies, and Google Play. These include “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “Joker”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite”.

