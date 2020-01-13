advertisement

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” received six nominations, including “Best Film”. At the annual award ceremony, however, outstanding work by filmmakers is still overlooked.

The Oscar nominations for a filmmaker in the “Best Director” category, thanks to both the Golden Globes and her own story, came in this morning with a nomination for the “Little Women” category by Greta Gerwig. This is Gerwig’s second place in the largest category of the Oscars (her debut film “Lady Bird” was nominated for best film in 2018, and she was also nominated for this film as best director). While only a few directors managed to break through the noise of the Oscars ahead of the nomination announcement, some filmmakers have already attracted attention this season, including Gerwig, Lulu Wang, Marielle Heller, Chinonye Chukwu, and Kasi Lemmons and Melina Matsoukas.

Outstanding personalities Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”) and Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) received the Best Director award at the Indie Spirit Awards, which take place the day before the Academy Awards. It’s the same thing that happened last year when the academy overlooked a number of women’s films – including Heller’s “Can you ever forgive me?”, Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace”, Tamara Jenkins “Private Life”. “And Lynne Ramsay’s” You were never really here “- it was celebrated on the racetrack and earned a nod elsewhere.

advertisement

connected

connected

While Gerwig was not nominated in the “Best Director” category, the filmmaker “Little Women” received a nod as the best adapted script, just one of six nominations for her retelling of the novel of the same name by Lousia May Alcott. While Gerwig is the only woman nominated in this category, she has a different company: Krysty Wilson-Cairns nodded with “1917” director Sam Mendes at the best original script race for her script.

No films were nominated by directors at the Best Animated Feature Race either, and only one made it into the “Best International Feature Film” category: “Honeyland”, co-director Tamara Kotevska. More encouraging is the best documentary series, which included four out of five titles directed or co-directed by women, including Honeyland (a Macedonian documentary that received nominations in both of its largest categories), American Factory (co-directed ). (Director: Julia Reichert), Petra Costas “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama” (co-director: Waad Al-Kateab).

Only one woman has ever won the best director at the Oscars: Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” from 2009, which also received the “Best Film” and “Best Original Screenplay” awards. After Biglow’s great victory, no directors were nominated in this category until 2018, when Gerwig was nominated for her feature film debut “Lady Bird”. She eventually lost to Guillermo del Toro for his winner of the best picture “The Shape of Water”. ”And another woman hasn’t been nominated in the category since then.

The winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday, February 9th. The ceremony will air on ABC without a host. The full list of nominations can be found here.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement