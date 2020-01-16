advertisement

Big budget studio films compete for slots with Netflix’s dramatic epic “The Irishman” in a category that often presents the strongest best-picture competitors. Updated on 1/16/20.

This season’s editorial race includes five Oscar winners with unconventional characters and sophisticated narratives: “The Irishman”, “Parasite”, “Joker”, “Ford v Ferrari” and “Jojo Rabbit”.

Martin Scorseses editor-in-chief Thelma Schoonmaker is aiming for her fourth Oscar victory with the gangster epic “The Irishman”. This is the director’s summary statement on “Loyalty, Love, Trust and Ultimately Treachery”. Robert De Niro’s older mob killer Frank Sheeran looks back on his violent life and shared loyalties between the smart Philadelphia crime chief Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and the hot-headed Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). The narrative contains a dense, zigzag structure that is complicated by Industrial Light & Magic’s innovative VFX aging of the three actors. This meant that the quality of the facial animation made it difficult to edit Schoonmaker. Scorsese carefully checked the rendered and illuminated performances and tried to design them to match the look and movement of the original performances on the set. In the event of discrepancies, ILM chose the variation models for the three actors in order to achieve higher fidelity.

In “Parasite”, the acclaimed class war thriller by Bong Joon Ho, editor Yang Jinmo builds the rhythm from a drizzle to a typhoon. The most important sequence is the “belt of trust”, in which the members of the Kim family systematically pull out a fraudster in order to find employment as a tutor, chauffeur and housekeeper in the wealthy park household. But then the chaotic “Ram-Don” sequence throws the cheater on the head with a thunderstorm, the unexpected return of the park family and a hidden “parasite” in the attic, which leads to a violent class uprising.

neon

With Todd Phillips ‘phenomenally successful “Joker”, the editor Jeff Groth reconciles the reality and the imagination that make Joaquin Phoenix’ mentally disturbed Arthur Fleck become the legendary DC Joker. It’s a volatile tour de force performance that is carefully maintained with long shots and hugging the camera. And the fact that Fleck is such an unreliable narrator frees Phoenix from taking many creative risks. It hardly matters whether this joker story is a real, partially imagined or a total fantasy, because we as voyeurs are involved in his murderous uprising.

James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari” is not only the most realistic racing film of all time, but also a convincing connection between the innovative car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and the eccentric British racing driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale). And the 24 Hours of Le Mans around 1966 offered a 40-minute mini-film (shot in three different locations) in which Miles pushes the Ford GT40 to the limit with meditative grace. The editors Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland do an excellent job distributing the time between Shelby and Miles and underlining the tension with the Ford ensemble. However, you never lose sight of the big race from the perspective of Miles, which becomes a Zen-like experience in which time and space converge.

Nico Tavernese / Warner Bros.

Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire “Jojo Rabbit” provides another complicated character study. It is told from the perspective of a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) who imagines Adolph Hitler (Waititi) as an imaginary friend, but whose world is unexpectedly turned upside down when a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) hides attic. Editor Tom Eagles skillfully balances the ridiculous absurdity with the inevitable pathos and treats it as a surreal fable.

The last five participants are listed in alphabetical order. No film is considered a pioneer until we have seen it.

