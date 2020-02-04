advertisement

From “Joker” to “Little Women” to “1917”, the nominees for the best original score offer one of the most intensive Oscar categories of the year.

It wasn’t a banner year for the academy’s music department. The category “Best Original Title” was affected by the catastrophic “Glasgow Snubbing” of 2020, and the category “Best Original Title” turned out to be similarly boring and adventurous. Where is Daniel Lopatin’s cosmic neurotic accompaniment to “Uncut Gems” or Alex Weston’s contrapuntal and heartbreaking score for “The Farewell”? What about the rousing synth opus Dan Levy wrote for “I Lost My Body”, right? the bittersweet and playfully helpless orchestrations that Jung Jae-il contributed to “Parasite” (music that is so important that it forms a symbiosis with the film it was written for)? Sigh.

Instead, the academy has set a number of old standards since the five composers who were nominated for the best original score have now received a total of 99 nominations. Yes, ninety-nine. And considering that the “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is being recognized for the first time this year, it means that the average man in this category has already received Oscar nominations of 24.75 for his work – like exciting.

And yet there are still a few convincing storylines here. Duel with cousins! A 15-fold candidate who has never won! A major career highlight of perhaps the most important film composer of the 21st century! And this year we have a good chance of winning the first female winner for the best original score since Marilyn Bergman in 1983 for “Yentl” (Anne Dudley and Rachel Portman both received Oscars for the best musical or comedy score in the 1990s) Category has since been discontinued).

Here are the five nominees for the best original grade, rated the worst to the best.

5. John Williams (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68jxhJYmo7o (/ embed)

No disregard for the great John Williams, whose 52 (fifty-two!) Nominations accurately reflect the life’s work of a man who has done more for the sound of modern cinema than anyone else who has ever lived, but also for nodding good “star.” Wars sequels felt a bit automatic, and his recognition for “The Rise of Skywalker” is borderline and unjustifiable. Williams’ recent nod is a legacy selection that reflects the breadth of the 87-year-old maestro’s brilliant career. He rewards the unexciting music he has ever written for one of these space operas (he wasn’t even offered a place on the show). Duel of Destinies, the all-time banger that he contributed to The Phantom Menace in 1999.

Of course, it makes sense that Williams would not be encouraged to do his best work on Episode IX. The story not only offers a precious little pathos for his music, but – as the culmination of the sequel to “The Skywalker” Saga – the film also has an understandable prerogative to explore the many iconic themes that Williams wrote for the previous chapters, to repeat again. In a way, “The Rise of Skywalker” has one of the most immortal film scores ever recorded, but some of its best moments have not only been recycled from our memories.

Few – none. The title track is a beautiful crescendo for orchestra and grows until it reaches a climatic weight that this famous franchise deserves. Likewise, “A New Home” intelligently incorporates Rey’s theme into such a moving swan song that you almost get the impression that the last scene in the film makes some damn sense. A handful of similarly ingenious flexes in the score remind that Williams knows this music better than anyone else (transposing Kylo’s theme to an important key at the moment of his redemption is a masterpiece), but similar to the film itself, the score for “The Rise of Skywalker ”is too dependent on nostalgia to stand on its own.

4. Thomas Newman (“1917”)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwBma8aCXgo (/ embed)

Thomas Newman has composed the score for every film Sam Mendes has ever made (apart from “Away We Go” without a score), going back to the indelible music he wrote for “American Beauty” in 1999 – a suite of battered pianos and suburban discord that contributed to making this humble black comedy feel like some kind of modern classic (if nothing else, the music still holds). The two artists always got along well, and Newman implicitly understood that “1917” required him to soften the bombast of a typical war film with something softer. His score should be fearful, but above all human.

Newman had no problem dividing the difference. From the elegiac tension of the film’s string-themed theme to a jumbled piece like “Up the Down Trench” (which overlays a percussive heartbeat on a base with a deeper purpose), his score nailed the hellish do-or-die energy that Mendes’ one-shot WWI epic rides from start to finish. If only it were so memorable. Forgive the obviousness of the comparison, but where Hans Zimmer’s “Dunkirk” score didn’t seem to separate from the mechanics of the film, Newman’s contributions to “1917” are rather decorative – they reinforce the energy of what is happening on the screen but separate from it. Like the bold structure of the film itself, the music is tied to this story and not a natural result of it.

This is Newman’s 15th nomination for an award he has never won, and although it would be wonderful to see him one day with an Oscar in his hand, this is not the work that best shows his talent. Another loss could save him and his cousin Randy from being embarrassed at the next family gathering in Newman.

3. Randy Newman (“Marriage History”)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AFEAjWiZZg (/ embed)

Randy Newman – who won two of the 20 Academy Awards for which he was nominated, but will soon be 0 to 8 in this category – can do much better in this year’s “Best Original Score” category than in the best original song Competition. Forky’s tribute “I won’t let you throw away” may be trashed, but Newman’s Sunday afternoon ride of a score for “Marriage Story” offers a clever and appropriately bittersweet accompaniment to this slow divorce story.

Newman’s second job for Noah Baumbach, which continues a casual collaboration that started with “The Meyerowitz Stories,” is even smarter and more committed than his first. Newman’s score, composed for a small chamber orchestra that conveys both the intimacy of a quartet and the depth of a symphony, shapes the emotional tone of the film from the first note, as the pieces are slightly different. Introductory character montages give us just as many Information like the voiceover narrative that pervades it. Where “What I love about Nicole” is piquant and exciting, “What I love about Charlie” leads with a sad oboe that makes the entire piece seem like a requiem for a failed relationship. These “irreconcilable differences” haunt the rest of the following film, while the lightness of Newman’s touch captures the “life goes on” energy of a slow-motion tragedy that feels averted at several points along the way.

2. Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSwbYHJYskM (/ embed)

A classically trained cellist who has played with bands such as Múm, Throbbing Gristle and Animal Collective, and Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir would stand out from the other nominees in this category, even if she wasn’t the only one among them. And while “Joker” – um – may not be the most necessary or welcome film in the award mix this year, Guðnadóttir is as important for his runaway success as Joaquin Phoenix or T * dd Phillips (the latter by whom it owes it) is that he engages Guðnadóttir early and informs the sad soul of the history of the Joker with her music).

In the opening scene, Guðnadóttir’s tortured and spiral cello theme gives Batman’s most famous villain a whole new level of pathos. “The Dark Knight” made Joker a force of nature, but Guðnadóttir only needs a few threatening notes to bring the character back to his more human roots and to extend his anger to the extent that he can support his own film. Guðnadóttir’s coiled strings give “Joker” a visceral degree of importance (or self-seriousness?) That allows Phoenix to play Arthur Fleck with a straight face, and the percussive elements that she ultimately incorporates into the figure’s theme contribute to this To increase Joker’s violent uprising a primal scream. The music is as dark as it is beautiful and will sound appropriately dissonant if it reverberates through the halls of the Dolby Theater after Guðnadóttir has been announced as the winner of this award.

1. Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2xuRebjfbk (/ embed)

It’s not even a bit tight. The coldest shot: Alexandre Desplat – an eleven-time nominee who won for “The Shape of Water” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” – has developed into the most productive and virtuoso film composer of his time. And yet the music he contributed to Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” is the epitome of why every new Desplat score is still an event in itself.

The man has a tendency to break when he is commissioned to work on a historical piece (his complicated works on “The Painted Veil” and “Lust, Caution” are much more pronounced and exciting than the bombast that he conjures up for studio food ” Godzilla “), and he basically broke in half in this case. Desplat’s score for “Little Women” is as lively and lively as Gerwig’s adaptation, so that a string quartet sounds like a snow globe that is just as beautiful when trembling as it is when calming down. It feels like nothing short of the music roaring through Jo’s head as she runs home to sell her first story, or wistfully enjoys her last day on the beach with her sick younger sister.

Desplat’s suite consists of four parts that are put together in a way that largely symbolizes the girls in March. The composer rightly recognized that Gerwig’s film “is not a story of a writer” but “a story that is written”, and his brave strings and ballet orchestrations convey the unbridled energy of a life in motion (there is a reason why Gerwig stretched (the notch almost every moment of the film). But Desplat’s best tracks ultimately return – like the film itself – to the simple piano theme that summarizes them all, a melody that hurts equally in love and longing. the feeling of holding on to something that has been gone forever. There are any number of Oscars that Little Women deserve to win, and this is definitely one of them.

