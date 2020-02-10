advertisement

The cameraman Roger Deakins won his second Oscar, while “Toy Story 4” and “Hair Love” were an animated short film.

Although Sam Mendes ‘World War I Extravaganza “Best Film” 1917 was lost, he was rewarded with the most artisan Oscars on Sunday night, and for his technical virtuosity he was awarded three artisan Oscars by cameraman Roger Deakins’ second win were driven by the camera for his brilliantly choreographed dance.

Deakins was joined by Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson’s sound mixing team for their complex soundscape as part of the continuous shot narrative and, surprisingly, MPC film (the winner of the dark horse) for VFX. Ironically, MPC’s victory overshadowed Jon Favreaus’ Lion King’s own innovative virtual production and photo-realistic animation. However, these supportive visual effects played a major role in making stitches invisible and creating CG environments (including no man’s land and burning village Écoust).

In the meantime, Pixar won the tenth Oscar for animated films for “Toy Story 4”, and black filmmaker Matthew Cherry received animated short awards for his inclusive, father-daughter ties “Hair Love” (animated in 2D by Six Point Harness).

Contemporary pieces dominated the craft winners, including editors Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, and sound editor Donald Sylvester for their brave work on James Mangold’s “Ford vs. Ferrari” Le Mans racing biography. the multifaceted 50-year-old facelift from Tinseltown in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once upon a time in Hollywood” by production designer Barbara Ling; Costume designer Jacqueline Durrans Winslow Homer-inspired, gender-changing wardrobes on Greta Gerwig’s reinterpretation of “Little Women”; Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Off-Kilter Score, which inspired Joaquin Phoenix’s choreographed dance in Todd Phillips’ “Joker”; “Rocketman’s” Motown-infused original song “(I Gonna) Love Me Again” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

The only winner of contemporary crafts was the make-up and hair styling team from “Bombshell”, consisting of Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (make-up) and Vivian Baker (hair), who John Lithgow as the deceased, disgraced Fox News Chief Roger Ailes and Dr. Charlize Theron as former anchor Megyn Kelly.

Significantly, it was a great night for the integration and diversity of the craft: Cherry, like co-director of Spider-Man: In the Spider-Verse, Peter Ramsey (an early follower of Hair Love), became the latest black filmmakers honored in animation; The Icelandic composer / cellist Guðnadóttir (the Emmy award winner for “Chernobyl”) achieved her first Oscar for “Joker”. Production designer Ling received her first Oscar for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Costume designer Durran won her second Oscar for “Little Women”; The Japanese Hiro won his second Oscar for “Bombshell”, and Morgan and Baker both won their first Oscars for “Bombshell”.

The greatest hobby artist, however, was Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, who retired after five nominations for Rodrigo Prietos cinematography, Thelma Schoonmaker’s cut, Bob Shaw’s production design, Sandy Powells and Christopher Peterson’s costume design and Industrial Light & Magic’s breakthrough – screen legend Robert De Niro , Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

But the night belonged to “1917”. It was the must-see theatrical event of the season, and his single-shot experiment was a real force. Deakins created a unique visual language for the film and it is the culmination of his illustrious career: naturalism and surrealism collide during his camera dance with the two British soldiers Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman). We are with every dangerous step as they miraculously cut through the fog of war (one of the alternative titles was “No Man’s Land”). And in the end, thanks to this special collaboration, Mendes’ bold experiment was a real feat.

