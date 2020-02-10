advertisement

The 2020 Oscars were a big night for Bong Joon Ho and his “parasite”. “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “1917” didn’t go home empty-handed either.

“Parasite” was awarded the best picture on Sunday. The film was also recognized as the best director, best international film and best original screenplay. These four victories made South Korean film the most honored film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“1917” won three trophies. “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, “Ford v. Ferrari” and “The Joker” each claimed two.

These were all multiple award winners.

“The Joker” had 11 nominations, most of each film. The film won for the best original score and the leading actor Joaquin Phoenix was named the best actor.

Renee Zellweger was named best actress for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy”. Laura Dern was voted best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story”.

Here you will find all the winners.

Oscar’s longest loss series: 12 people with over 10 nominations and no victories (photos)

At the 2020 Academy Awards, Diane Warren and Thomas Newman remain among the most nominated Oscar nominees who have not yet received the award. Both have lost in their categories this year, losing 11 and 15 respectively. Here are some other unfortunate Oscar nominees. Photo: Stephen Vaughan

Greg P. Russell (16 nominations) Experienced sound mixer Greg P. Russell received his first nomination for “Black Rain” in 1989. He almost received a 17th nomination for the “13 hours” of 2016, but his nomination was withdrawn after he “violated the provisions for Academy campaigns that prohibit telephone lobbying “. Getty Images

Roland Anderson (15) The longtime art director received his first nomination for “A Farewell to Arms” in 1934 – and then lost for classics such as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961) and “Come Blow Your Horn” (1963). Paramount Pictures

Alex North (15) The composer Alex North was awarded an honorary Oscar in 1986 – but he never won, although he won classics like “A Streetcar Named Desire”, “Cleopatra” and “Spartacus”. Getty Images

Thomas Newman (15) The composer received two nominations for “Little Women” and “The Shawshank Redemption” in 1995. He earned his 15th nod in 2020 for Sam Mendes’ “1917” and did not take the prize home again. Getty Images

Loren L. Ryder Experienced sound engineer Loren L. Ryder received nominations for his sound work for classics such as “Double Indemnity”, “The War of the Worlds” and “Rear Window” – but never won a competitive Oscar. However, he won eight non-competitive awards from the Academy, including honorary awards and technical achievements. Paramount Pictures

George J. Folsey (13) The cameraman received 13 nominations for films such as “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (1954), but these were always scarce. MGM

Federico Fellini (12) The beloved Italian director received an honorary Oscar in 1993, but was awarded more than a dozen times for his direction and screenplays. Photo: in the public domain

Rick Kline The experienced sound mixer received 11 nominations for hits such as “Terms of Endearment”, “Top Gun” and “Air Force One”. Paramount Pictures

Diane Warren The songwriter received her 11th nomination in 2020 for “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough” – a year after receiving a nomination for “I’ll Fight” from the documentary “RBG”. So far, however, she has not taken the prize home with her. Photo: Rochelle Bodin

Anna Behlmer (10) Behlmer is a ten-time nominee for mixing films like “Braveheart”, “L.A. Confidential” and “Star Trek” from 2009. Getty Images

Walter Lantz (10)

The seasoned animator was best known for Woody Woodpecker, but he was the bridesmaid at the Oscars forever – until he received an honorary award in 1979. Photo courtesy of Alan Light

Walter Scharf (10)

The composer has received 10 nominations for films like “Funny Girl” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” over the years, but never took home an Oscar. Paramount Pictures

