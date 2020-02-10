advertisement

The winner of the best supporting actor has received an enchanting audience with his outstanding speeches in recent months. Finally, backstage at the Oscars, he spoke about how they came about.

Before Brad Pitt received his first Oscar in an acting category, he was the best supporting actor of the season. He celebrated a hell of a prize for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and a number of outstanding acceptance speeches.

Pitt’s sensational speeches generated a lot of applause on the racetrack, from a win at SAG to an appearance at the NYFCC to introduce Tarantino (and even one that co-star Margot Robbie gave at the BAFTAs, in which he didn’t take part himself could) up to an Oscar acceptance speech, which did not disappoint. From a cheeky gag about riding co-star Leonardo DiCaprios Coattails (“the view is great”) to a timely mention of the completion of Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings (“they told me I only have 45 seconds here, that’s about it 45 seconds more than here The Senate gave John Bolton this week “), Pitt covered a lot of ground with little time.

advertisement

connected

connected

But who is responsible for Pitts Gags and Jabs of the best awards? Asked about his big Oscar winner backstage, Pitt played it carefully before assuring the assembled press that he was alone. “In the past, I’ve always treated speech very carefully as if it made me nervous,” he said. “In this round I thought about whether I would do that, let’s do a little real work and try to make it comfortable for me. That is the result of it.”

He added with a smile: “No, I’m definitely writing it. I have some funny friends, I have some very funny friends who help me laugh, but no, it has to come from the heart. “

But Pitt had so much fun in the last few months when another member of the press asked Pitt if he had the time of his life, after some hesitation he said: “I hope not! I hope I got rid of other shit. But it was a very special run and again it is a community that I love and with whom I have been friends for over 30 years. That really meant a lot to me. “

Pitt’s Best Supporting Actor marks his first win in the Academy Awards category since Pitt previously won the Best Film Award for “12 Years a Slave”. He was also a producer for “The Big Short” and “The Moneyball. “Pitt previously won both the Golden Globe and the SAG Award in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement