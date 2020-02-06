advertisement

After navigating the red carpets, acceptance speeches and vegetable menus of the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and other events, this year’s award season ends glamorously with the 92nd Academy Awards (ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m. ET / 5 ET).

It was a quicker way to get to the Oscars than usual, although some of the contestants (sorry, “The Irishman” and “Little Women”) mostly stayed in the dust. So far there has been little drama in the main actor categories, but the best picture race was interesting: “1917” achieved important golden globe and guild victories, “Once upon a time in Hollywood” appealed to the Tinseltown contingent and the SAG “Parasite” wanted to be the first foreigner Make film history and get the biggest Oscars prize.

It is almost time for a new group of winners to be included in the history of the Academy Awards. Here are our forecasts for all major categories:

BEST PICTURE

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Will win: “1917”

Should win: “Jojo Rabbit”

Sam Mendes’ World War I thriller is the most impressive technical achievement in this category (and probably last year too): As a serious, harrowing attitude, “1917” lets its main characters – and the audience – go through claustrophobia through almost two brutal hours of digging and paranoia on the battlefield, and time is approaching tragedy. It definitely deserves Hollywood’s highest honor, but also Taika Waititi’s satire “Jojo” from World War II. The story of a Nazi youth who learns that love triumphs hate is funny, subversive and winning original. It is a fable that feels very resonant right now.

ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Will win: Phoenix

Should win: driver

Phoenix’s visceral, troubling transformation into the cackling comic book villainy – Heath Ledger won his posthumous Oscar for playing the same guy – seems destined to give the actor his first Oscar in a career full of thought-provoking performances. It’s been a long time for him, honestly. The talented driver will certainly be in this category again in the future, and although his depiction of a divorced father is not as striking as that of a clown-faced nihilist, it’s a dynamic journey (with some singing!) Before the pain and pettiness of separation Warmth and hope for the future.

ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Wins / should win: Zellweger

Perhaps it is the fact that she resigned from acting for a while and returned as the iconic force of nature Judy Garland, but Zellweger has proven in the biography “Judy” that she is as important an artist as ever. There are times in the film when, depending on the scene or the point of view, Zellweger becomes an eerie garland, delivers a stunning rendition of “Over the Rainbow” and above all feels how a Hollywood legend has to work its way out of a pit of despair. In a race full of powerful women, Zellweger stands out and her yellow brick road ends with gold.

SUPPORTING CAST

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Wins / should win: Pitt

This is Pitt’s Oscar, even if he’s competing against four legends. It is certainly a career honor, after years of balancing, to be both an A-List movie star and one of the greatest character actors of his generation (though the former sometimes outshines the latter). The steel stuntman Cliff Booth, which he portrays in Quentin Tarantino’s historical fantasy from 1969, is an exquisite showcase for everything he can do well under his sunny, tanned exterior.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Will win: Dern

Should win: Johansson

Unfortunately we cannot determine the real winner of this category because “Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez was disappointed. Failure to do so means an apparently easy path to victory for those who loved the Netflix crowd as a bulldog-hard divorce lawyer. An achievement that is impressive. Two nominations for Johansson this year were a sign of a fantastic year on the screen, and her “yo-yo” performance was at the heart of Waititi’s comedy: Johansson’s loving German mother was a sensitive role model for her little son, and she sold a lot Understanding and tolerance to make “Jojo” sing.

DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho, “parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Will win: Mendes

Should win: Bong

The last six Directors Guild of America Awards winners have received this Oscar, and this series is likely to continue with Mendes, who made a great war film that goes far beyond the usual battlefield status quo. Tarantino wouldn’t be a bad choice either, but Bong’s multi-layered storytelling needs to be appreciated here. The South Korean director’s complex dark comedy will easily win an international film so that he doesn’t go home empty-handed, although the director’s honor would be a fitting nod to his excellent work on a film that is so entertaining with class and income inequality bypasses.

