Top selection for all categories, including the possible snubs and surprises for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker” and more.

This year’s Oscar race is determined by a wide-ranging academy membership, which now accounts for almost 20 percent of the international participants. a shortened award season that put academics under pressure to sample all nominees, often online; and the ever confusing preferred voting form. Aside from the top nine image rivals, this year’s selection fell into certain categories that often overlapped: box office hits, actor showcases, craft successes, and Netflix releases. Other important (and classic) values ​​for an Oscar winner are reaching the zeitgeist and sending a message to the world.

In the ten years since the preferred election was adopted, the academy – despite its modest budgets – has focused on news films such as “12 years as a slave”, “Spotlight”, “The Form of Water”, “Moonlight” and “Green Book” – about feel-good entertainment like “La La Land” and “A Star is Born” or about large-format visual epics like “The Revenant”, “Mad Max: Fury Road”, “Dunkirk” and “Gravity”.

Tallying Guild Wins continues to provide insight into the academy’s voters, but since 2016 the academy has changed its membership far more than any other guild, including the often predictive SAG, PGA, DGA, WGA, and BAFTA. Although the academy is less LA-based and mostly staffed by white men than these organizations, it is still dominated by older white men who live in Hollywood, many of whom voted for wellbeing in the middle of the street last year. Studio entry “Green Book “. Only 32 percent of the academy are women and 16 percent are non-whites, a number that includes Spanish-speaking Europeans.

However, if the academy is still dominated by steak theater voices, there are several films, including Todd Phillips’ fissile “Joker” (11 nods), which was awarded the Golden Lion of Venice, which should honor Joaquin Phoenix as the best actor. Also in this number: James Mangold’s spectacular racing car “Ford v Ferrari” (four nominations), which should win some technical allusions, most likely the two sound categories; and Martin Scorsese’s mafia-against-Hoffa saga “The Irishman” (10 nominations, Netflix) that could go home empty-handed.

Two other popular films will receive this mainstream vote: “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with 10 nominations each. With the Korean film “That Could Parasite” (six nominations) by Bong Joon Ho, they make their way home to the best film.

Cannes Palme d’Or, SAG and WGA winners “Parasite” could break the long-held conventional wisdom that a foreign language film with subtitles cannot win the title of “Best Film” (this has failed eleven times, including last year) “Roma”). ). While it is easy to measure word-of-mouth and the impact of the film at the box office ($ 165.4 million worldwide), the mainstream of older voters will recognize an unconventional story about a family of scammers – especially if the film can run to win the best international feature film? The answer: you could, even if this is not your express wish.

It is this confusing preference vote that counts. If enough people place “parasites” high in their ballots (it is not true that only the first two votes count), it could win the best picture. The film could also be a success for director, original screenplay, production design and editing. “Parasite” meets the zeitgeist more than any other candidate with its portrayal of the global class struggle between property and possessions; It may be time to break this Oscar rule.

Sam Mendes’ series drama from the First World War “1917” won the drama Globe, PGA, DGA and BAFTA and has both cash register momentum and anti-war gravitas behind it. Oddly enough, the film is considered by some to be a common conventional choice and by others to be an innovative technological achievement. DGA winner Mendes and ASC winner Roger Deakins were both supposed to win their second Oscar for direction and camera, along with other possible artisanal victories. The film is passionately admired, its message unassailable and the actors recognize what the two young up-and-coming stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman have achieved in several long shots. “1917” won.

Quentin Tarantino’s summer hit “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was awarded the Critics Choice Award and is widely supported by actors, writers and artisans. Like “A Star is Born” last year, this popular show business fable peaked and lost a bit of mojo, except for Brad Pitt, the inevitable winner of Supporting Actor’s third script, and some handicrafts. But there is a real affection for this Inside Hollywood film that Academy members understand well – which is why both “The Artist” and “Birdman” were given the title “Best Picture”.

New Zealander Taika Waititi, who is three times at risk, has a great opportunity with “Jojo Rabbit” (six nominations) in various categories, including “Adapted Screenplay” and “Costume” (the latter is also the most likely win among the six) nominations for “Little Women “). Don’t forget that “Jojo Rabbit” won the “Predictive Toronto People’s Choice Award”. It is unlikely to repeat the Green Book best picture win, but it’s also a mainstream favorite. His fans want it to win something.

The nomination leader Netflix (24 nominations) is losing momentum and is still under fire due to its award strategy. The studios are certainly upset about the streamer’s willingness to spend them on films they didn’t want to support at a high level, like Martin Scorsese’s $ 160 million, VFX-loaded, three-and-a-half-hour gangster epic “The Ire.”

However, Netflix’s evolving release model (release of a film at film festivals, a three-week platform release in art house films, expansion of the global streaming platform) meant that at the end of the Oscar season “The Irishman” Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story ” (six nominations) and Fernando Meirelles’ theological debate “The Two Popes” (three) eased – no matter how hard the Netflix Award team tried to keep them talking about fluffy sofa throws or red papal slippers. While Netflix won three out of ten Oscars for Roma last year, this time may have to settle for supporting actress Laura Dern in Marriage Story and her third documentary victory for American Factory.

The directors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have not won any popularity competitions and set an Oscar season three weeks shorter. The show took place on February 9, short films and crashed the Oscars website the day before the upcoming votes. Many members complained that they did not see everything in time and had to watch so many films online. They were not warned that the DVD shorts package would no longer be sent to them, and members who did not have Apple TV had to watch many entries on their computers. Fortunately, Oscar dates will return to their normal end of February next year.

First-time Oscar producers Stephanie Allain and Lynnette Howell Taylor inherited last year’s successful no-host model and remained controversial by taking no radical steps to shorten the three-hour broadcast. As with last year, ABC should be happy with the ratings as a popular list of competitors headed by $ 1 billion worldwide could be a real win.

A disadvantage of the rise in international Oscar voters is that they are mostly white Europeans, which may partly account for the lack of diversity in this year’s nominees. To counteract this, the producers have invited a number of presenters and performers of colors, including the only nominated black, singer and actress Cynthia Erivo, to perform their nominated song by “Harriet”, nominated Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) becomes. among others the former winners Mahershala Ali and Regina King as well as the singer Janelle Monae.

May you win your Oscar pool. My final list of picks in 24 categories is below:

Best picture: “Parasite”

Spoiler: “1917”

ultimately: The much-discussed preferred election – each voter arranges the nine nominees in the order of their preference – depends on the films that 8,469 academy voters actually saw and loved the most, and which film corresponds to the spirit of the times in order to (socially relevant ) Send message Voters want to send. These factors speak for the SAG Ensemble and the WGA winner “Parasite”. I stick to the fact that Bong received the greatest applause at lunch for those nominated for the Academy.

Best director: Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Spoiler: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

In recent years, the director’s Oscar has delivered the most extraordinary technical achievement, from Ang Lee’s VFX winner “Life of Pi”, Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity” and “Roma” to AG Inarritus “The Revenant” DGA winner Mendes’ amazing Drama about two young soldiers attacking the front under fire to deliver a life-saving message. It is Bong’s “parasite” outbreak. If he wins this award, “1917” will likely be awarded the “Best” picture.

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Spoiler: Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

ultimately: Phoenix is ​​in tears and is considered crucial for the success of “Joker”, right up to improvisation of key scenes on the set with Phillips and cameraman Lawrence Sher – and to drive his hair and make-up team crazy. But he fought like a pro and brought his authentic political beliefs to the mix in a positive way. But Driver is the respected Thespian emotionist this year: Charlie not only breaks down in front of his estranged wife (Scarlett Johansson), but also Stephen Sondheim’s “Being Alive” driver is young and has many Oscar chances in front of him.

Best actress: Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Spoiler: Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage History”)

ultimately: After four nominations and one win (“Cold Mountain”), Globe, SAG, Critics Choice and the 50-year-old BAFTA sweeper Zellweger have the career advantage; Voters who checked out “Judy” felt that she did not want to. After Johansson had never been nominated before, he got two nods as an actress who divorced her husband as director in “Marriage Story” and as mother of a young Nazi activist in “Jojo Rabbit”. Both Best Picture candidates received better ratings than “Judy”. but Zellweger’s comeback narrative is irresistible.

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Spoiler: Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

ultimately: Nobody can catch up on Pitt’s appearance as a moccasin-wearing Zen stuntman Cliff Booth, nor his award-winning magic offensive (including funny, self-ironic speeches – his ghostwriter deserves her fee – and holding hands with his ex Jennifer Aniston). , While “The Two Popes” is an unsung actor’s festival that many voters love, Oscar voters want this key win for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

The best supporting actress: Laura Dern (“Marriage History”)

Spoiler: Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

ultimately: Here, too, Hollywood sprout Dern won all previous races with her performance as a tough feminist lawyer – an achievement that is underpinned by her strong appearances in the second nomination for the best picture, “Little Women”, and HBO Emmy. Big Little Lies winner. Here, too, the first two-time candidate Johansson effortlessly delivers a strong German accent, costumes and heartache as Jojo’s tragic mother. If there is a surprise this year, it could be.

Best original screenplay: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Spoiler: Bong Joon Jo (“Parasite”)

Tarantino’s tone-changing showbiz dialogue in the elegiac, absolutely original “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” deserves to be won. However, it is imminent: it would be his third win in this category, and although Tarantino was not eligible for the WGA award because he had never joined, he could have used the momentum boost that went for Bong. Especially when voters refuse to win the best picture, they may want Bong to receive another big award.

Best adapted script: Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Spoiler: Greta Gerwig

ultimately: Two stories twist it again: the brilliantly constructed adaptation by Louisa May Alcott, written by the actress-author-director and Critics’ Choice winner Gerwig, which attains sympathy by not nodding with the director (see Ben Affleck and “Argo” ), and The brilliantly constructed Hitler satire of actor-author-director and WGA and BAFTA winner Waititi, who is also shown sympathy by refusing to nod a director. Both films are commercial hits, and both screenwriters are able to promote themselves.

Best animated function: “Toy Story 4”

Spoiler: “Klaus”

ultimately: It seemed like a deal that Josh Cooley would win for Pixar’s latest sequel, “Toy Story,” which managed to beat the Oscar-winning third installment. But somehow other films won. The new animation competitor Netflix won the Annie Awards with the hand-drawn Christmas myth “Klaus”, while the adult French Cannes pickup “I Lost By Body” from last year’s winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (“Spider-Man: In the Spider Verses”). While some feel that the Oscars should share love and Pixar has won enough, the smaller films could annihilate each other and leave the most popular title in the lead role: “Toy Story 4”.

Best animated short film: “Hair Love”

Spoiler: “Unforgettable”

ultimately: The advantage goes to the most accessible entry, which this year is the 2D “Hair Love” and tells the story of a father who connects to his daughter on a day with bad hair. It is funded by Kickstarter and acquired by Sony Pictures Animation. Directed by black filmmaker Matthew Cherry. The animation comes from Everett Downing Jr. (“Up”, “WALL · E”) and Bruce Smith (creator of “The Proud Family”). On the other hand, academy voters could refer to Bruno Collet’s French stop-motion short film “Memorable”, which is both elaborate and artistic, using a painterly palette to represent an artist’s lineage to Alzheimer’s.

Best camera: Roger Deakins

Spoiler: Robert Richardson (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

ultimately: Deakins deserves great credit for working with Mendes on this extremely challenging technological and artistic achievement. Any other year, Richardson would go home with the win because he had helped Tarantino accept so many shifts in tone for Hollywood in 1969.

Best costume design: Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women”)

Spoiler: Arianne Phillips (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

ultimately: In view of the colorful selection of historical costumes, “Little Women” has emerged as the leader in this category even without mentioning a Costume Designers Guild. This could be the film’s Oscar. Or voters prefer the impressive costumes from 1969 for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Best documentary feature: “American factory”

Spoiler: “For Sama”

ultimately: Cancer survivor Julia Reichert and her life and film partner Steven Bognar delivered a final and insightful essay on the culture struggle in a Chinese glass factory in Ohio. In a competitive environment, IDA winner “For Sama” is the most likely film to question victory. It records a young, besieged family in Aleppo. The magnificently worked double candidate, the Macedonian “Honeyland”, is also loved.

Best documentary short: “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”

Spoiler: “In absence”

ultimately: Voters are reacting to the heartbreaking joy of unbridled girls when it comes to “learning to skateboard in a war zone”. But “In the Absence”, the story of how the Korean government kills captive passengers in a sinking ferry is both well done and haunting.

Best processing: “Parasite”

Spoiler: “Ford v Ferrari”

ultimately: If the complex double-family multigenre structures of “Parasite” win early on Oscar night, further gold statuettes could be in sight. But the orchestrated action tension of “Ford against Ferrari” also deserves a victory. Neither one-shot “1917” nor “Once upon a time in Hollywood” landed a nomination, another sign of strength for “Parasite”.

Best international feature film: “Parasite”

Spoiler: “Pain & Glory”

ultimately: Many voters want to spread love, but more will have seen “parasites”, which would mean a first win for Korea. It’s hard to beat. Although Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain & Glory” was nominated for Best Actor for Cannes Award winner Antonio Banderas, this does not reflect the entire academy, which does not see all foreign films. “Parasite,” they saw.

Best live action short film: “Brotherhood”

Spoiler: “A sister”

ultimately: Meryam Joobeu’s “Brotherhood” about a young man who returns to his angry father after a fight with ISIS in Syria is a moving director. Delphine Girard’s thriller “A Sister” is about a policewoman who tries to save a young woman in danger over the phone, is the one who is not like the others.

Best makeup and hairstyling: “Bomb”

Spoiler: “Joker”

ultimately: The best actress candidate wins, given the high praise for the conversion of Charlize Theron to Fox News presenter Megyn Kelly. But a lot of people don’t like this film and the makeup and hairstyling team “Joker” deserves extra points for managing their fugitive star.

Best production design: Barbara Ling (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Spoiler: Dennis Gassner (“1917”)

ultimately: This is close. Many praise the hand-in-hand coordinated effort that Mendes, Deakins and Gassner must make to create their extraordinarily long shots. But Ling’s replica of many different Hollywood pages in 1969 was occasionally awarded the Art Directors Guild Award, while “Parasite” was classified as contemporary, which is usually not the case in this category. If either film wins both Production Design and Best Picture, it will be the first to win both.

Best original result: Hildur Guonadottir (“Joker”)

Spoiler: Thomas Newman (“1917”)

ultimately: The first-time nominee Guonadottir is so strong (and even influences Phoenix’s performance) that he could beat the composer Thomas Newman from 1917, who is long overdue after 13 nominations and no victories.

Best original song: “I will love myself tonight” (Elton John and Bernie Taupin, “Rocketman”)

Spoiler: “Get Up” (Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”)

ultimately: While Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Erivo are well on their way to achieving EGOT status, this is Elton John’s victory for the hugely popular but unrecognized rocketman biopic musical.

Best sound editing: “Ford v Ferrari”

Spoiler: “1917”

ultimately: Both sound teams faced challenges when they were forced to find a way to innovate. I work with the Sound Guild-winning percussive sound design for the “Ford v Ferrari” races, but this is difficult to name.

Best sound mix: “Ford v Ferrari”

Spoiler: “1917”

ultimately: Again, the sound team that the guild won went well beyond recording the interior of arcane classic car racing cars. “1917” was also a mix of sounds.

Best visual effects: “1917”

Spoiler: “Avengers: Endgame”

ultimately: After “Black Panther”, Marvel developed a preference for awards and promoted “Endgame”. “Infinity Wars” lost last year, so there may be votes for the finale this time around, as Thanos and Hulk are great cartoon characters of all time – not to mention this big fight. Although the effects in “1917” are less noticeable and invisible, they were ultimately critical to pulling the seamless film through, from finishing the production design to throwing George MacKay into a raging river to throwing an exploding plane into a barn , Like last year’s VFX winner, “First Man”, the nobler film could win.

