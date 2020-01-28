advertisement

The annual Oscar nominee lunch started sadly and ended with a celebration, but the common theme that played out at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Monday afternoon was the change.

For the first time, an event that began in the early 1980s to celebrate the Oscar nominees at a non-competitive event took place in January, not February or March. For the first time, it didn’t take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where lunch had become an annual ritual. It happened for the first time less than two weeks before the Oscars themselves, which take place this year on their earliest date, February 9th.

advertisement

This was a redesigned nominees luncheon with a larger location, an enlarged platform for the nominees’ annual “class photo” and a different seating arrangement where the 162 nominees who took part in a few dozen long tables were more likely to have a series of round tables ,

Also read: Oscar 2020: Fewer films (and not white actors) get more nominations, and that’s no joke

And it was a nominees luncheon where academy president David Rubin announced that the organization was committed to change. “We are successfully evolving into a new academy, a diverse global community,” he said of the organization, which has dramatically expanded its membership over the past four years and has produced a record number of women, non-whites and foreign filmmakers.

But he only remembered this explanation after the somber opening of a nominee luncheon. “We all heard terrible news yesterday,” he said as he stepped on the stage, then asked the Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant for a moment of silence that died in a helicopter crash on Sunday and the life of the Had been partying at lunch in 2018, shortly before he won an Oscar for his short film “Dear Basketball”.

At this lunch, Bryant stood out because he was the tallest person in the world, but also because he was the most excited to be there, and the one that every other star at the event wanted to meet or take a selfie with.

On Monday, Kobe was a memory that made this a sadder Oscar nominee lunch than usual – although you can’t put more than 150 Oscar nominees in a room for an event where none of them go home as losers, without ever focusing on anything happier.

Also read: Watch Kobe Bryant’s 2018 Oscar acceptance speech – As he shadowed Fox News’ Laura Ingraham (video)

And so in the Ray Dolby Ballroom next to the Dolby Theater, where the Oscar production team already works, many of the well-known rituals from earlier lunches were played again. Stars attracted the masses, with the trio “Once upon a time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio being particularly popular. “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho and his team drew their usual high rate of well-wishers. The partners Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach participated on behalf of “Little Women” and “Marriage Story” – and since the academy mixes the seating arrangements so that the nominees do not come into contact with people from their film or category, they could sit closer together than usual for award ceremonies.

Another change: Laura Dern, a governor of the Academy’s Acting Department, has been recruited to read the names of all nominees in recent years when they came to a giant climber for the annual “class photo” – but this year Dern was nominated for the best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story”. Instead of giving her own name, the Academy gave Derns the usual job of the actress Illeana Douglas.

“I’m so sorry I can’t do it this year because I love it,” Dern told TheWrap before lunch started. “But it’s a good reason not to be able to do that.”

(Not that this provides solid evidence of Oscar winning predictions, but the people who received the most applause when they took the stage were Pitt, DiCaprio, Bong, Gerwig, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Renée Zellweger and cameraman Roger Deakins.)

Also read: All 38 Oscar-nominated 2020 features rated the worst to best (photos)

The reconfigured lunch caused mixed reviews: the nominees preferred the more spacious multi-stage risers to the cramped version used at the Beverly Hilton, but a returning nominee dismissed the long tables as “not as friendly” as the old setup.

However, the main topic of discussion before and after lunch was not the redesigned lunch, but the redesigned awards season, in which everything happens earlier than usual and voters have less time to watch the nominated films. (The final vote starts on Thursday and only lasts five days.)

The consensus, which was recognized by a member of the AMPAS Board of Governors, was not positive regarding the earlier date, which will not be used in 2021 or 2022.

A manager shook his head at the lack of time to watch and consider a strong and deep amount of films. Do it in Palm Springs and call it Oscar Chella. “

See the Oscar Class 2020 photo below.

Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I Will Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (in the picture) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

Previous slide

Next slide

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

advertisement