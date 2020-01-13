advertisement

During an award season without a clear leader, “Joker” finally catapulted to the top on Monday morning. The nasty genesis got 11 Oscar nominations, including the best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, while “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “1917” and “The Irishman” each received 10 nods.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which air on February 9 (ABC, 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT), will not be a host for the second year in a row, but will cause a lot of excitement with a stacked best picture race.

“Joker” competes with Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 LA fantasy “Once Upon A Time”, Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “Irishman”, Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama “Marriage Story”, “Sam Mendes’ World War II Thriller” 1917, “Bong Joon” -ho black comedy “Parasite”, Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age adaptation “Little Women”, retro racing game “Ford v Ferrari” and Taika Waititi’s satire “Jojo Rabbit” from the Second World War.

With his transformative “Joker” role, Golden Globe winner Phoenix received a nomination for best actor alongside Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).

Renee Zellweger, who has garnered excellent reviews and a Globe victory as Judy Garland in the biography “Judy”, is a favorite in the best actress race, including Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women “) belong”), Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) and Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”).

“Once Upon A Time” star Brad Pitt, armed with a Golden Globe win and a ton of goodwill, could be on his way to Oscar fame with a supporting actor nomination. He’ll take on the Irish duo Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks (“A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”).

Laura Dern, who won the Golden Globe as a supporting actress for “Marriage Story”, is in the Oscar category with Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”), Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”) and Florence Pugh (“Little Woman”).

The best governing race consists of Tarantino, Bong, Mendes, Scorsese and Phillips.

