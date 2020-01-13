advertisement

During an award season without a clear leader, “Joker” finally catapulted to the top on Monday morning. The nasty genesis got 11 Oscar nominations, including the best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, while “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “1917” and “The Irishman” each received 10 nods.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which air on February 9 (ABC, 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT), will not be a host for the second year in a row, but will cause a lot of excitement with a stacked best picture race.

“Joker” competes with Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 LA fantasy “Once Upon A Time”, Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “Irishman”, Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama “Marriage Story”, “Sam Mendes’ World War II Thriller” 1917, “Bong Joon” -ho black comedy “Parasite”, Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age adaptation “Little Women”, retro racing game “Ford v Ferrari” and Taika Waititi’s satire “Jojo Rabbit” from the Second World War.

“Parasite”, which fights for the recently renamed international feature Oscar, has received six nominations, as have “Jojo Rabbit”, “Marriage Story” and “Little Women”.

With his transformative “Joker” role, Golden Globe winner Phoenix received a nomination for best actor alongside Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).

Renee Zellweger, who has garnered excellent reviews and a Globe victory as Judy Garland in the biography “Judy”, is a favorite in the best actress race, including Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women “) belong”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”). Erivo was the only colored woman who was nominated in a predominantly white field.

Laura Dern, who won the Golden Globe as a supporting actress for “Marriage Story”, is in the Oscar category with Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”), Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”) and Florence Pugh (“Little Woman”).

The best directors were Tarantino, Bong, Mendes, Scorsese and Phillips, but no women. Gerwig received a nomination for “Little Women” in an adapted script, a category that also includes “Joker”, “Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit” and “The Two Popes”. For the original script, Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time”, Bongs “Parasit”, “Parasit” and Rian Johnson’s crime novel “Knives Out” are on the program.

“Frozen II”, which recently became the highest-winning cartoon of all time, received a nomination for best original song (“Into the Unknown”), but was excluded from the list of the best cartoons that won the first hit movie in 2014 This year’s category features the youngest globe winner “Missing Link”, “Toy Story 4”, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and two Netflix films, “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body”.

