Is this an advance?

Monday morning’s Oscar nominations brought frustrating surprises rather than joyful ones.

Black British actress Cynthia Erivo was the only colored person to be nominated in 20 acting categories. And out of five nominations, all nominees were male.

Or as Oscar nominee spokeswoman Issa Rae put it: “Congratulations to these men”, a subtle dig after she and actor John Cho revealed the list of director nods.

Voters who praise “Harriet” star Erivo while leaving equally worthy colored people, “said Tom O’Neil, founder of the award-winning Gold Derby website. It was outrageous to have snatched Eddie Murphy on one of his career career festivals no ‘parasite’ actors – none of these Asian actors have been nominated! That’s a slap in the face. “

The Spanish star Antonio Banderas, whom the US census calls European, also surprised with a nod as the best actor for “Pain and Glory”.

But the snubs. They include Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”), Awkwafina (“The Farewell”), Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”), Song Kang-ho (“Parasite”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”), Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”) and Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”).

To put the shock in perspective, 28 out of 32 industry experts said Lopez would win and 21 out of 32 expected nominations from Awkwafina.

The Academy did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

The rest of the current nominations were white. Scarlett Johansson was nominated twice for best actress (“Marriage Story”) and supporting actress (“Jojo Rabbit”) with two critical hits. (An even more vigorous conflict broke out with the British Academy’s BAFTA nominations last week when Margot Robbie was nominated twice for “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. In four categories, however, there were no colored people for the portrayal tapped by nod.)

On social media, users quickly praised Erivo, but found that she was awarded for a film about slavery.

“I’m happy for Cynthia, but for another biopic (and a slave) about an original horror film in which Lupita has a dual duty? Ideally, both should have been recognized, but if I were forced to choose one, it’s 100 % Lupita. ” @ ArchandTiger Tweeted.

“Hollywood loves a slave story,” @PushaCee said.

Filmmakers share a responsibility

As you read the tea leaves, consider how Oscar watchers analyze nominations.

“The Oscars is a good annual cheat sheet about Hollywood’s activities,” says O’Neil. This year’s harvest is evidence of a “continuing crisis” within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “Once a year we get a snapshot of the real quality films, we see that there is no diversity and we are outraged about it. The problem has to be solved on a continuous basis all year round.”

According to experts, however, the answer is more complicated than pointing your finger at membership in the academy. It is also up to the filmmakers to ensure that films – especially contemporary stories – look like the world as we know it.

Compare it to television.

“You would never see what you see on Marriage Story on a television show,” said Melissa Silverstein, founder of the Women and Hollywood website, which campaigns for equality across the entertainment industry.

She points out that in addition to the main actors, all of the film’s lawyers are also white. “Think about it. Every television show has people with color in all different professions everywhere. What we see on TV is a deep understanding of how you have to reflect the society that sees your shows. … What I do. ” I think the film business is constantly fighting for this white, male sensitivity of our (everyday) culture. ”

How the Academy diversified its members

The academy has made great efforts since #OscarsSoWhite became a call for change in the industry five years ago by diversifying its membership annually and adding more women and colored people.

After the first # OscarSoWhite scandal, the academy announced its goal to double the number of women and minority members by 2020. Including the new invited members for 2019, the academy indicated that 32% of its members would be female (compared to 25% in 2015) and 16% colored people (8% in 2015).

Ultimately, however, the nominations are determined by the guilds (in contrast to Oscar winners, which are selected by the Academy as a whole).

The Directors Guild of America, for example, is estimated at over 70% men. So if Greta Gerwig, who ran the successful “Little Women” remake, as well as “The Farewell” director Lulu Wang and “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood” director Marielle Heller are left out, the makeup of the members is one very suspicious factor. “Says O’Neil.

The shutout, which follows “an outstanding year in which films made by women were viewed both at the box office and critically, seems that the awards season is a place that is constantly stagnating for women,” says Silverstein.

The best nominations for directors included Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”) and four white directors: Sam Mendes (“1917”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Todd Phillips (“Joker”) and Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”). All five stories are about war or violence.

This brings us to the inevitable tendency towards content and how that content finds an audience.

Failed campaigns and technical difficulties

Who can decide what an award-winning film looks like?

Vanity Fair’s Mike Hogan wonders “what the word” best “means for many (academy) members” on Twitter. “I think Greta Gerwig did it when she said there was a hierarchy of what’s” important “and” male violence “at the top,” he wrote. “And I think the unconsciousness of the belief system makes it all the more stubborn.”

Behind the scenes in Hollywood, there is still confusion about how to market smaller, high-performance films with minorities like “The Farewell”, “Queen & Slim” and “Waves”, says Claudia Puig, festival programmer and president of the Los Angeles Films Critics Association ( and former USA TODAY film critic). “‘Queen & Slim’ is a great film that just fell by the wayside. That goes for ‘Waves’, one of my favorite films of the year. A lot of people don’t know about it.”

Similarly, “Us”, which was another hit for filmmaker Jordan Peele, was more open than his directorial debut “Get Out” (nominated for four Oscars, including the best picture), which made it “more difficult for people” to get involved ” ,” She says.

Technical difficulties also played a role this year, as the nomination process was hampered by a confusingly shortened season.

With the Oscars television broadcast two weeks before February 9, a condensed award season meant that voting ended two weeks earlier than normal. Many of the approximately 9,000 voting members of the academy were still up and down just two days after the Golden Globes before the end of voting Tuesday.

Did some members miss the memo? Anne Thompson, editor-in-chief of IndieWire, believes. “I think a lot of people (voters) haven’t seen all the films,” she says.

It’s not all bad news: The South Korean comedy “Parasite” has received six nominations, including the best director, the best original screenplay and the best picture.

“The bottom line is that you won’t like anyone, and I don’t think the academy wants to do business with enjoyable groups of people,” said Gil Robertson, co-founder and president of the African-American Film Critics Association.

Experts agree, however, that there is a two-pronged solution for #OscarsSoWhite’s handshake every year: keep Hollywood’s feet on the fire as you deliver films that include inclusion all year round. And bring more women and people with color into leadership positions.

“It’s about having enough people so that not just one person holds the candle for everyone,” says Silverstein. “This is about changing culture.”

