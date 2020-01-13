advertisement

How many nominations will “The Irishman”, “Joker” and other 2020 winners receive? Find out live.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards are imminent, and it should be a great morning for award winners such as Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, Quentin Tarantinos “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” will be films like Noah Baumbach’s ” Marriage Story “, Todd Phillips ‘” Joker “and Sam Mendes'” 1917 “are expected to receive multiple nominations in many categories, in addition to the top offers for” Best Film “. The Academy will announce nominations in 24 categories, including the renamed Best International Feature Film (formerly Best Foreign Language Film).

Last year’s Oscar nominations were dominated by Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” (Netflix) and Yorgos Lanthimos “The Favorite” (Fox Searchlight), both of which received 10 nominations. “Roma” was recognized as the best director, best camera and best foreign language film, but was controversially beaten by Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” (Universal) in the Best Picture race. Many film critics were outraged by the end result and called the “Green Book” the worst winner of the best picture since “Crash”, who won the Academy ‘s highest price on “Brokeback Mountain”.

Much of the attention in connection with the 2020 Oscar nominations ahead of the announcement focused on whether or not the Academy will include filmmakers in this year’s Best Director cast. Both the Golden Globes and Directors Guild of America have honored female directors as favorites of five male nominees, leading to widespread setbacks in the industry. Should Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) or another director do the editing in 2020, she will only be the sixth woman to be nominated for Best Director in the Academy’s 92-year history.

The full list of 2020 Oscar nominations is given below. The winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday, February 9th. The ceremony will air on ABC without a host. IndieWire updates the following categories as they are announced live.

