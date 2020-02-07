advertisement

How many nominations will “The Irishman”, “Joker” and other 2020 winners receive? Find out here.

The Oscar season ends this weekend with the 92nd Academy Awards, which will find an exciting ending for the title “Best Film” between the leaders “1917” and “Parasite”. “1917” is the second most nominated film of the year with 10 Oscar nominations, along with Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantinos “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is the most nominated film of the year with 11 nominations, including Best Film. With Scorsese, Tarantino and Phillips, Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes join the best director. After winning the Director’s Guild of America award earlier this year, Mendes is the favorite to win the 2020 directorial category. Oscar experts are split between “Parasite” and “1917” for “Best Film”. “1917” appears to be child’s play after winning the PGA and BAFTA awards for best film, but SAG winner “Parasite” has a widespread passion for the industry.

In the acting categories, all four races seem to be blocked: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) for the best actor, Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) for the best actress, Brad Pitt (“Once upon a time in Hollywood”) for best supporting actor and Laura Dern (“Marriage History”) as the best supporting actress. All four actors won the award season and won their respective categories at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the BAFTA Film Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

Much of the attention in connection with the 2020 Oscar nominations ahead of the announcement focused on whether or not the Academy will include filmmakers in this year’s Best Director cast. Both the Golden Globes and Directors Guild of America have honored female directors as favorites of five male nominees, leading to widespread setbacks in the industry. The Oscars did the same, excluding Greta Gerwig from “Little Women” despite the film receiving multiple nominations.

Last year’s Oscar nominations were dominated by Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” (Netflix) and Yorgos Lanthimos “The Favorite” (Fox Searchlight), both of which received 10 nominations. “Roma” was recognized as the best director, best camera and best foreign language film, but was controversially beaten by Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” (Universal) in the Best Picture race. Many film critics were outraged by the end result and called the “Green Book” the worst winner of the best picture since “Crash”, who won the Academy ‘s highest price on “Brokeback Mountain”.

The full list of 2020 Oscar nominations is given below. The winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday, February 9th. The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC without a host. IndieWire will update the categories below as they are announced live.

best picture

“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney / Fox)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“Little Women” (Sony)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (universal)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (neon)

Best director

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best actor

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Fame”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage History”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“bomb”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

supporting cast

Tom Hanks (“A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern (“Marriage History”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bomb”)

Custom screenplay

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Greta Gerwig

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson (“Knife Out”)

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage History”)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)

Animated feature

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

International feature film

“Corpus Christi”

“Honey Country”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite”

Best documentary

“American factory”

“The cave”

“Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honey Country”

Best camera

Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”

Lawrence Sher, “Joker”

Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins, “1917”

Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best costume design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, “The Irishman”

Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit”

Mark Bridges, “Joker”

Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women”

Arianne Phillip, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

cut

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”

Tom Eagles, “Jojo Rabbit”

Jeff Groth, “Joker”

Yang Jinmo, “parasite”

Make-up and hair styling

“Bomb” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)

“Joker” (Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou)

“Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead)

“Maleficent: Lady of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White)

“1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole)

original score

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker”

Original Song

I can’t have you thrown away. “” Toy Story 4 “

“I will love myself again”, “Rocketman”

“I stand with you”, “breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown”, “Frozen 2”

“Get up”, “Harriet”

product design

“The Irishman”

Production design: Bob Shaw

Stage design: Regina Graves

“Jojo Rabbit”

Production design: Ra Vincent

Set design: Nora Sopková

“1917”

Production design: Dennis Gassner

Set design: Lee Sandales

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Production design: Barbara Ling

Stage design: Nancy Haigh

“Parasite”

Production design: Lee Ha Jun

Set decoration: Cho Won Woo

Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester)

“Joker” (Alan Robert Murray)

“1917” (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman)

“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” (Matthew Wood and David Acord)

sound mixing

“Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano)

“Ford vs. Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow)

“Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland)

“1917” (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano)

Visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick)

“The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli)

“The Lion King” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman)

“1917” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy)

Documentary (short topic)

“In absence”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone when you’re a girl”

“Life overtakes me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Short film (animated)

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

Short film (live action)

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The window of the neighbor”

“Saria”

“A sister”

