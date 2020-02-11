advertisement

Getty

Oscar Night parties started watching soirees at hotspots all over Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon and then picked up speed as the show ended with Bong Joon Ho’s historic victory “Parasite”. As soon as the Dolby Theater emptied, Hollywood’s hottest theater began to bounce and went from party to party until the wee hours of the morning. Here are some of the stops the stars hit along the way.

advertisement

Getty

The first after-party of every winner was the Governor’s Ball, where they had to line up at the engraving stand behind Bong Joon Ho, whose golden boys filled the table. Renée Zellweger (pictured) did not complain, not Taika Waititi or Joaquin Phoenix, who had a moment of attachment while waiting. Everyone loved the subject of “Filmscapes” by producer Cheryl Cecchetto, which contained pictures from world cinema. How did she know that South Korea would get the best picture?

Getty

Both at the Academy Awards and afterwards it was a family affair, as winners like Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix brought their mothers with them. And Joaquin went one step further and brought the entire clan to the Vanity Fair Party, which takes place at the Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills and is still the most coveted ticket of the night. From nominees and winners like Bong Joon Ho, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Florence Pugh to the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West clan, this was the perfect place for Sunday night. Rain Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Summer Phoenix and guests are pictured together above.

Getty

At the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party, IMDb broadcast a live stream from the Bash that raised over $ 6.4 million for global efforts to end AIDS. The “Queer Eye” Fab Five caused a stir, while the assemblage offered both silent and living auction items. When Elton John and Bernie Taupin (pictured above with David Furnish) triumphantly arrived with their Oscars in hand, the crowd went crazy; As Sharon Stone commented on TheWrap, it was one of the largest turnouts she has ever seen at the Bash. John praised Taupin and said, “This connection from the day we met has only grown stronger to this day. I love him more than you will ever know!” Billy Porter, Christina Ricci, Heidi Klum, Christina Hendricks and many other stars felt the love in the crowded West Hollywood Park.

Getty

Spectator parties were indeed held everywhere in Beverly Hills, with the Mercedes-Benz Oscars Viewing Party with its elegant ambience in the ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel being one of the top addresses. They even had an astrologer on hand to make guest predictions, including Jon Hamm, Linda Cardellini, Jane Lynch, and Martha Stewart. Stewart didn’t do any twerking during the show, but she really giggled when we talked to her about her last dance appearance in Snoop Dogg’s video remake of “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and said, “It was so much fun! It’s cute isn’t it? “Tracee Ellis Ross drew a look with her fascinating nose-to-ear ratio (see picture), while most people appeared more with tuxedo and sparkling dresses.

Getty

Byron Allen brought Adam Levine and Maroon 5 to his fourth annual tour and after party at Beverly Wilshire, which of course attracted a lot to the ballroom, which was also generous in the cause. The Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles benefited from this. The bash action raised $ 1.5 million for the hospital when Tiffany Haddish (pictured) and Chris Tucker helped Allen run the live auction and make the crowd laugh as they opened their bags. Quincy Jones, Garcelle Beauvais, Paris Hilton, Russell Peters, and former Lakers player Derek Fisher made the scene, with Fisher picking up the microphone to remember his teammate Kobe Bryant in an emotional moment.

Getty

Dennis Quaid (pictured) brought Daphna Ziman’s Children Uniting Nations Cinemoi with the rough rock’n’roll the 21st annual Oscar celebration, the viewing dinner and the after party at the Harry Warner Estate in Beverly Hills. Metta World Peace, Maya Ford, Ray Lewis, Corey Brooks, and other celebrities attended to give something back to vulnerable children as they celebrated Oscar’s big night.

Getty

Netflix took over the San Vicente Bungalows for their Oscars after party hosted by the company’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos. And while her 24 nominations brought only two victories, including Laura Derns (pictured with Sarandos) for “Marriage Story,” everyone at the party was still in high spirits, including Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca, and many other Netflix stars – growth-stable.

Getty

Michael K. Williams (pictured) was the welcoming guest at the 3rd Annual Griot Gala Oscars After Party, which was held at the Ocean Prime Restaurant in the heart of Beverly Hills. The gala celebrated “Diversity, Inclusion and Equality” and honored David Steward II, the CEO of Lion Forge Entertainment and the producer of “Hair Love”, which won the Oscar for the best animated short film. Vanessa Bell Calloway was also honored when friends like Anne-Marie Johnson, Tzi Ma, Glynn Turman and MJ Rodriguez stopped by to enjoy the restaurant’s delicious seafood as they rekindled the excitement of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

advertisement