advertisement

‘1917’ largely scored a goal, while the French Oscar nomination was able to use a box office lift from Monday’s nominations.

When the final stage of the Oscar race is announced on Monday, many films are positioned to take advantage of the result. After qualifying last year, the Cannes award winner “Les Miserables” (Amazon) was opened in advance of an expected Nick as the best international feature film that could take the acclaimed film beyond its sad first results in New York and Los Angeles.

Despite the great success of “Parasite” (Neon) and the good results for “Pain and Glory” (Sony Pictures Classics), success with subtitles in American cinemas remains the exception, not the rule.

advertisement

“1917” (Universal) was a great success in the first two weeks of limited edition holidays and continues its expansion with great success at the box office. “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros.) also met with a positive response in its similar expansion.

But what is still impressive is “Parasite”, which remains a top draw well into the fourth month.

connected

connected

opening

Les Miserables (Amazon) – Metacritic: 78; Festivals include: Cannes, Toronto 2019

$ 24,414 in 4 cinemas; PTA (per theater average): $ 6,104

Amazon has significantly supported this contemporary French city history. The policeman placed it at four major theaters in New York / Los Angeles and achieved a mediocre first result despite the high expenses of Amazon, which could bring the film to streaming at any time.

Unlike some other recent Amazon releases, this film is a play. The hoped-for nomination for the best international feature film on Monday may help, but that’s not a guarantee. In the meantime, the relative appearances in some theaters – sixth best at The Landmark, ninth at Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles (“Parasite” in his 14th week is the third in both cases) – indicate a tough fight.

Seven theaters in the Montreal region with similar results are not included in the total, although the two best were among the three best theaters overall.

What’s next: Hope for the nomination, with an initially limited expansion of the top city starting this Friday.

later (Abramorama) – Metacritic: 62; The festivals include: Doc NYC 2018

$ 6,696 in a theater; PTA: $ 6,696

In this documentary, a trauma expert deals with her current questions about anti-Semitism and the complications of Israeli-Palestinian conflicts. Only two shows a day were played in Manhattan, which makes the whole thing even more impressive.

What’s next: These are mainly shows of events, including two-day shows on January 20 and 21 at four Laemmle theaters in Los Angeles.

Credit: Universal Pictures

Ongoing / expanding (Gross over $ 50,000)

1917 (Universal) week 3

$ 36,500,000 in 3,434 cinemas (+3,423); Accumulated: $ 39,220,000

An outstanding expansion for Sam Mendes’ film from the First World War. And with the expected Oscar nominations on Monday and an upcoming holiday weekend, “1917” could see a big box office, which will increase his Oscar chances.

The results are well above expectations. This is clearly a good number for a film without stars. But it’s right where it should be for a war movie, as well as a January expansion after a limited game. In fact, it ranks third among the latest battlefield films. American Sniper opened for $ 90 million, while Lone Survivor, with far less recognition, raised more than $ 38 million. “Dunkirk” with summer game debuted at $ 50 million. Although these are excellent results, they are hardly unique.

However, the best comparison could be “The Revenant”. After a platform in December, it reopened in mid-January for $ 40 million. That and continued performance have led to top wins and a close call for best performance. It is noteworthy that Saturday compared to Friday (plus preview) increased by 6%, while “1917” fell by 2%. His A-Cinemascore is good but not emphatic, and it is possible that the most enthusiastic viewers were among the early ones. Any studio with an Oscar nominee would envy the position Universal (the distributor of this Dreamworks / Amblin film) is in.

Mercy only (Warner Bros.) Week 3

$ 10,000 in 2,375 cinemas (+2,371); Accumulated: $ 10,436,000

This legal drama of the death penalty, in which Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx reinforced the draw, had a remarkable expansion that went along with the A + Cinemascore. The results were slightly below “Harriet” in early November, which rose to over $ 11 million in slightly fewer cinemas. But that was a less competitive date. This film has almost quadrupled its opening. This has similar potential, with a possible Foxx supporting actor nomination, good word of mouth, and an upcoming vacation weekend.

Uncut gemstones (A24) Week 5

$ 3,503,000 in 2,081 theaters (-605); Accumulated: $ 43,470,000

The Safdie Bros. film eventually saw a significant drop. But that comes to $ 43 million with the film. Nobody would have predicted this amount, let alone without expecting more attention (although this is still possible in some Oscar categories). It should still be approaching $ 50 million. And that without the help of Canada, where, like anywhere in the world except the United States, this starts on January 31st on Netflix. In a normal Canadian run, that would be close to that amount.

bomb (Lionsgate) week 5

$ 1,500,000 in 1,289 theaters (-433); Accumulated: $ 27,948,000

Lionsgate lost about a quarter of its cinemas to Jay Roach’s Fox News # MeToo drama. With at least three expected Oscar nominations on Monday, however, this could endure another run with a chance of a significantly higher total.

parasite (Neon) week 14

$ 966,000 in 331 cinemas (+109); Accumulated: $ 25,369,000

Did we forecast up to $ 30 million for this Korean breakout success? After tomorrow’s nomination bonus, that might leave something to be desired. In its fourth month, it still makes just under $ 3,000 per theater, and many theaters see this place as their top income. Initial availability at home is January 28th, but you can expect to see this in cinemas with the Oscars and beyond.

Fox Searchlight

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight) week 13

$ 209,000 in 125 theaters (-84); Accumulated: $ 21,981,000

Taika Waititi’s comedy is waiting for her Oscar nomination tomorrow. Fox Searchlight expects this to be brought back to the market with the hope of further sales growth as home availability will be delayed until next month.

The song of the names (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4

$ 100,691 in 70 theaters (+53); Accumulated: USD 307,042

Clive Owen and Tim Roth have probably picked up the story of the disappearance of a British violin miracle after World War II. But even with the usual top placement from SPC, this has found no traction.

A hidden life (Fox Searchlight) Week 5

$ 93,000 in 119 theaters (-32); Accumulated: $ 1,500,000

Terrence Malick’s history of conscience during World War II wasn’t as extensive as it was in the theater last week. The remaining amounts average less than $ 1,000. This should cost around $ 2 million domestically.

Dark water (Focus) week 8

$ 80,000 in 100 theaters (-33); Accumulated: $ 11,085,000

The film by Todd Haynes continues to cause a stir on social media. This could increase interest after the theatrical release, as the results were mixed with a release at the start of the theatrical release.

Harriet (Focus) week 11

$ 71,000 in 122 theaters (-2); Accumulated: $ 42,901,000

With Cynthia Elviro at the height of a possible nomination for Best Actress, revisit the impressive overall focus built with an early release (which was spreading very quickly) while maintaining a presence that is still on screens Has. A nomination will further increase the total. The release date is January 28th.

Pain and fame (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 15

$ 52,095 in 104 theaters (+21); Accumulated: $ 4,056,000

Aside from “Parasite”, this is the outstanding film with special subtitles from 2019. The main nominations on Monday should increase the total as the cinemas will continue to play the film when it is available on January 21st at home.

Also noticed:

Invisible life (Amazon) – $ 18,218 in 18 theaters; Accumulated: $ 83,249

clemency (Neon) – $ 13,450 in three cinemas; Accumulated: $ 101,487

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement