For the third time in 20 years, Best Picture and Best Production Design have been brought together, which is an advantage for the leader “1917”.

In the past 20 years, only two winners of the best picture have won the Oscar for best production design (“The Shape of the Water” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”). However, there is a very good chance that it will happen again this year. This is because all five nominees for the production design in their world building are so brilliant, from the contemporary pieces “1917”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” and “Jojo Rabbit” to the contemporary runaway. “Parasite.”

All five are characterized by the two most important aspects of successful production design: innovation and action support. At the same time, they impress us with contemporary details, cultural authenticity and an iconic style.

The front runner is undoubtedly Dennis Gassner’s masterful work on Sam Mendes’ Continuous-Shot, World War I Extravaganza, “1917”, which gained momentum after the victories at PGA and Golden Globe. The intricate stage sets (with stage decorations by Lee Sandales) for the trenches, no man’s land, the devastated landscape and the burning village were realistic and dubbed exactly according to the choreography of Roger Deakins’ Tour de Force camera work. If Deakins wins his second Oscar, how can Gassner be denied his second?

Photo credit: Universal Pictures

“Let’s do something interesting,” said Mendes to Gassner. “And that was exactly it,” said the production designer, “an interesting look into a world that is tremendously terrible, but with grace and style.” Gassner designed a dangerous obstacle course for the two soldiers Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) going through. “It’s a choreographed dance with the camera. It was like two soldiers running through a war nebula frozen in space.”

And yet, despite the terrible devastation, there were signs of beauty everywhere that were marked by the beginning and end of the trip next to two beautiful trees. “If you have any doubts, make everything nice,” said Gassner. “And this beauty was associated with the landscape of the Great War. There was no feat. It was the art of war. It was like waging a war. “

After filming on the last day, Gassner went with Deakins and asked him, “How are you?” Deakins said, “I don’t know how we did it, man. I don’t even remember yesterday.”

Andrew Cooper

With Quentin Tarantino’s “Once upon a time in Hollywood” we return to Tinseltown in a loving, nostalgic 50-year capsule. But the facelifts to both Hollywood Blvd. and Westwood Village were not easy to win for production designer Barbara Ling (with set decoration by Nancy Haigh). For Hollywood, the restoration of past cultural events included the Pussycat Theater, the psychedelic Aquarius Theater (which opened in 1968 “Hair”) and Peaches Records & Tapes. In contrast, the creepy relaxation at the Spahn Movie Ranch, where the Manson family lived, offered a completely different atmosphere.

“LA was never a city of conservation, and they keep tearing down those glass towers,” Ling said. “But LA was always about rebuilding yourself. They say it is even more difficult to find small corners on which facades can be built. “

Netflix

For Martin Scorsese’s decades-long mob epic “The Irishman”, production designer Bob Shaw and stage designer Regina Graves created almost 30 sets and around 300 locations in a tight schedule of 108 days. In addition to five historic gas stations (reconstructed from existing buildings), they also looked at iconic locations such as Howard Johnson’s famous roadside motel (redeveloping a Long Island motel by renewing the pool deck and building the orange and aqua masonry) and imaginative Set builds for Umberto’s Clam House in New York’s Lower East Side (attaching a facade to an existing building and restoring the entire street) and the Villa di Roma restaurant in Philadelphia (a compendium of different ideas).

“Marty was very suspicious of building the Villa di Roma because he said,” I know these places and you can smell the decade-long sauce between the boards, “Shaw said.” But we had a lot to film there Take over the case of a restaurant. We built it and we had to convince him that we could get the same amount of dirt. We looked at a lot of places and discovered strange details. There was one that was like a beltline from the water above and that ran along the wall and into the back of the banquets. There was a layer of grease all over. We duplicated this look to bring it to life. The more types of Oddball accounts you can add, especially in Little Italy, the more realistic he looks. “

Kimberley French

The baroque house in Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” served as a playground for the conflict between love and hate in his National Socialist satire. Production designer Ra Vincent and set designer Nora Sopková built the modular set in the Barrandov studios in Prague, with which the cameraman Mihai Malaimare was able to shoot scenes in all directions. The house has brightened up the decayed time and decisively reflects the lively personality of Jojos Bohemian mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson). It uses design movements as diverse as Arts & Crafts, Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Bauhaus and Surrealism. Vincent also emphasized a warm, heightened color palette that reflects Rosie’s foresighted feeling.

“I was lucky enough to work with people from the Czech art department who helped us get antiques,” said Vincent. “We had some really nice, timely furniture and lights. And the set was built on stage so we have full control over color and rolling walls. And enough space to pull out blankets. All of these intimate spaces seemed like individual moments in history or emotional beats. “

neon

Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” masterfully explores the class differences in Korea and shows the most elaborate production design of the season by designer Lee Ha Jun. The exquisite park mansion serves as a central character. and the vertical design of the house expresses space and division, highlighted by wood, glass and replacement furniture. The house was designed as an elaborate series of sets, including a sound stage for the secret passage to the bunker. In fact, the vertical design of the sound stage made it possible to record the reveal with Steadicam as a single continuous scene.

“In the film, we wanted the entire interior and architecture to be simpler, wider, and sometimes denser than complicated,” said production designer Lee Ha Jun (who worked with set designer Cho Won Woo). “So the set was ruthlessly big in a way, but overall I think it’s the perfect choice to put it together in one set in terms of the efficiency of the production process and the concentration of the actors because it’s unique, unfamiliar space … and ( they) could use the structure to reach their maximum potential. “

