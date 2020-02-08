advertisement

By Lesley Messer via GMA

Every Oscar win is historic for the laureate, but some have a more remarkable impact on the history of the award ceremony.

Although most eyes are focused on the biggest categories of the night, especially the best picture, there is definitely reason to watch the ceremony in its entirety.

Here are some of the more historic races of the night. In the meantime, history is already being written behind the scenes. Conductor Eímear Noone will be the first female conductor to conduct the orchestra on Hollywood’s biggest night.

“I would be dead inside if I had no concerns. Fortunately, I have friends in the orchestra and I have friends on my side in front of me,” she said to Variety. “The background changes, but the little black dots on the side are always at home for me. No matter in which country I am or in which concert hall, it doesn’t matter – the score is where my mind and heart are. “

1. “Parasite”, the South Korean film about class struggle by director Bong Joon-ho, could be the first non-English film to win the best picture and the best international feature film, Five other films were nominated in both categories, and while each of them – “Z”, “Life Is Beautiful”, “Crouching Tiger”, “Hidden Dragon”, “Armor” and “Roma” – won the best foreign language film they all won came short for the best picture. (Last April, the Best Foreign Language Film category was renamed Best International Feature Film.)

2. “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo, the third person who has ever received actor and song nominations for the same film, could become the youngest EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) if she wins one of the two prizes receive.

3. Scarlett Johansson could be the first woman to win the best actress and best supporting actress in the same year. She was nominated for her roles in “Marriage Story” and “JoJo Rabbit”.

4. The joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir could be the fourth woman to ever win the best original score.

5. The real couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach staged “Little Women” and “Marriage Story” respectively and both were nominated for the best picture. They are the first known couple to compete against each other in the Oscar raceExes James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow competed in the Best Directors category in 2010. Bigelow won and became the first and only woman to ever win the award.

6. In the animated features category, either “Toy Story 4” or “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” could be the second sequel ever won. “Toy Story 3” was the first.

7. If Joaquin Phoenix wins the Best Actor Oscar for Joker, he will be the second to receive an Oscar for playing the Batman villain, (Heath Ledger won the best supporting actor for the Joker in “The Dark Knight” in 2009.) This phenomenon only occurred once more: Marlon Brando and Robert DeNiro both won Oscars for the use of Vito Corleone in “The Godfather” and “The Godfather “Godfather, Part II”.

