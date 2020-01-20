advertisement

It is a visual feast from the time of “1917”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “The Irishman”, “Joker” and “The Lighthouse”. Updated on 1/19/20.

This year’s Oscar race for cinematography is dedicated to historical pieces: Roger Deakins ‘Tour de Force, an experiment with serial images for “1917”, Sam Mendes’ bold thriller from the First World War; Robert Richardson’s colorful look at Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Rodrigo Prieto’s digital / Kodak 35mm film saga about the life of the mobs in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, Lawrence Sher’s large format digital deep dive in a New York city of Gotham City (circa ’81) for Todd Phillips ‘”Joker” and Jarin Blaschke’s black and white 35 mm film reproduction of the Gothic psychological horror of 1890 for Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse”.

After dealing with the concept of serial shooting, Deakins worked out the entire film with Mendes and the crew as a choreography with George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman as the two British soldiers Schofield and Blake. He used ARRI’s brand new Alexa Mini LF, the light, large-sized version of the LF, and a range of creative rigs (including the Trinity hybrid stabilizer and a cable controlled from a vehicle). The appearance was high resolution with a shallow depth of field like the photography from that time. And his most striking sequence was the night chase in the village, using synchronized torches and a gigantic lighting system.

The challenge for Richardson was to find the right look to portray 1969 at the end of the golden age and the rise of counterculture in Hollywood. He shot on a Kodak 35mm film and achieved high color saturation with a hint of blue and deeper skin tones. In this way, he conveyed a smooth quality of LA for this interface of fiction and reality between TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double / buddy Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) on a collision course with the mass murders at the Home of Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) through the Manson Family.

For a high-resolution, handcrafted look that was conducive to that time, she photographed “Joker” with the ARRI 65. It is a character study by Arthur Flecks (Joaquin Phoenix) of delayed development and how bullying brings him over the edge of madness as a joker. Close-ups and long takes create intimacy without the need for wide-angle lenses. We are invited to become voyeurs in this unreliable story, where reality and imagination are often confusing.

For Prieto there were two visual challenges in “The Irishman”, a memorial film about the loyalty and betrayal that determined Frank Sheeran’s (Robert De Niro) life as a mob killer: The innovative VFX aging of Industrial Light & Magic with a special Digital rig with three cameras and footage of the rest on Kodak 35mm film, with the 1950s resembling Kodachrome’s colorful look and Ektachrome’s 60s for a less saturated, low contrast look.

Although “The Lighthouse” took place in the 1890s, Blaschke opted for a silent film look with a bright sky and rough skin tones to overweight the scenes shot at night. And the angular aspect ratio of 1.19: 1 made it look like a window into this mysterious, crazy, hallucinatory world.

The last five participants are listed in alphabetical order. No film is considered a pioneer until we have seen it.

leader

Roger Deakins

Robert Richardson (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Lawrence Sher (“Joker”)

candidate

Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman”)

Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”)

