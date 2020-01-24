advertisement

The two teams drew 1-1 in the first game of the season. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Osasuna vs Levante

Estadio El Sadar, Irunea

Friday, 24-01-2020 @ 23h

Ref: Ceaser Soto

Six solid favorites failed to win on a weekend of La Liga turnovers on Matchday 20, including Osasuna and Levante who kicked off action on Matchday 21 in Pamplona this Friday.

Osasuna had scored freely in front of his own supporters with 14 goals scored in his last six home games, but Los Rojillos were drawn to a goalless draw at Estadio El Sadar against a Valladolid club that failed to win championship in sept

And Levante suffered an equally disappointing result at home against the struggling Alaves, who went to Ciutat de Valencia after losing seven of nine on the road this quarter. Paco Lopez’s men were unsurprisingly imagined of winning the loot after winning three of their last four home games; however, they were returned 0-1 by Babazorros despite the dominance of large parts of the contest.

Levante’s woes continued midweek as they lost 3-1 in Seville in Copa Del Rey, and it’s easy to see why they are 3/1 outsiders for this Friday’s meeting in Pamplona. Granotas have won three and lost seven of their ten away from La Liga matches this quarter, and they face a team from Osasuna who have lost only twice in ten league games at El Sadar.

Nevertheless, Osasuna enters this Friday’s game after winning one of their last eight La Liga games (W1, D4 and L3) and they are now four out of four winners in El Sadar (D2, L2) after the last week’s deadlock against Valladolid.

Jagoba Arrasate’s team beat Segunda Huesca 2-3 AET midweek to secure their place in the bottom 16 of the Copa Del Rey, but their recent lack of league wins means they’re bad value to a nuance of chances to triumph the day of the day. 21.

Osasuna has proven to be extremely difficult to beat in his first season back in the elite, losing only five of his 20 starts so far. Los Rojillos have drawn half of their league matches, including the September second leg match between the two teams in Ciutat de Valencia (1-1).

The two teams have scored in six of Osasuna’s last seven home games in La Liga. Seven of the last nine Levante league road games have seen both sides touching the net. The two teams played a close 1-1 draw in September’s return leg at the Cuitat de Valence – one of ten dead ends involving Osasuna in 20 La Liga games this season.

