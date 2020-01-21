advertisement

MELBOURNE – World number four Naomi Osaka will continue defending her Australian Open title with a clash against China’s Zheng Saisai, while Roger Federer and men’s champion Novak Djokovic are also in the second round action on Wednesday.

The win for third seed Osaka will open the possibility of a third-round clash with young Coco Gauff, who sent his American teammates Venus Williams. The 15-year-old faces Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.

Federer, who looked ominous in his 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over American Steve Johnson, takes over Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic at tonight’s session at Rod Laver Arena, while Djokovic will meet Japanese newcomer Tatsuma Ito .

advertisement

The defending champion was forced to work hard by Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in his first-round match before sealing a 7-6 (5) 6-2 2-6 6-1 victory.

Serena Williams, fresh from lifting the Auckland Classic title and beating Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3 in her first game, takes over for Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek.

Senior women’s seed Ash Barty will resume her quest to become the first home winner of an Australian Open singles title since 1978 when she plays Polona Hercog in her first career meeting with Slovenia.

Wimbledon double champion Petra Kvitova faces Paula Badosa of Spain while Caroline Wozniacki, who announced she will retire at the end of the tournament, meets Dayana Yastremska. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

advertisement