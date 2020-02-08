advertisement

The experienced character actor Orson Bean, who regularly appears in shows such as “To Tell the Truth” and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman ”and the star of“ Being John Malkovich ”died on Friday evening at the age of 91 after being hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles.

The coroner’s office in Los Angeles confirmed Bean’s death in a “traffic-related” accident to the Associated Press. Brian Wendling, LA police captain, told ABC that a man had been running in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles when he was stopped by a vehicle, causing a fall. Then a second driver struck him again.

According to ABC, Bean’s 27-year-old actress Alley Mills was at the scene of the accident at the time of the accident.

Vermont-born Bean, son of one of the founders of the American Civil Liberties Union, began his radio career in the 1950s. From the late 1950s to 1991, he was a regular panelist on the television show “To Tell the Truth” and a frequent guest on “The Tonight Show” for Jack Paar and Johnny Carson – and appeared more than 200 times.

His film roles include Otto Preminger’s classics “Anatomy of a Murder” (1959) and “Miracle on 34th Street” (1999) and “Being John Malkovich” (1999), in which he was the mastermind behind the bizarre portal for actor John Malkovich played.

He appeared regularly on television in the 1970s sitcom “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” and played in the drama “Dr. Quinn, medicine woman. “He also played a recurring role in” Desperate Housewives “as the husband of the Korean War veteran of Kathryn Joosten’s problematic Karen Bender.

In the past ten years he has had guest appearances on shows such as “Hot in Cleveland”, “Modern Family”, “Superstore” and “Grace and Frankie”.

