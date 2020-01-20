advertisement

Original Footwear Co. is ready for close-up.

The 20-year-old shoe manufacturer based in Morristown, Tennessee, today announced the takeover by private equity firm Brand Velocity Partners, which intends to combine financial support with significant branding and marketing efforts to increase OFC’s reach.

As OFC officially announced the deal today, CEO Kevin Cole said the partnership became official last month and was the culmination of several months of discussions between Original Footwear and other potential applicants.

“We spoke to a lot of private equity firms, and the difference to BVP was that it was linked to their advertising agency and everything they call the [marketing] accelerator,” said Cole. “BVP came out with a full marketing plan: they put together and packed a team of web design, social media, and [they have] a list of national companies that they represent.”

The family-run OFC, parents of Altama, Original S.W.A.T and Smith & Wesson Footwear, had not previously invested much in advertising. Instead, she relied on basic marketing, which can ultimately have some limitations. “We have grown quite a bit through word of mouth over the past 10 years,” said Cole. “However, this was an opportunity to leverage BVP’s marketing expertise and accelerate our growth.”

Since its foundation, OFC has been producing shoes mainly for the military and law enforcement. But as the company sets its growth strategy after the acquisition, it launches a new collection for the Altama brand that includes a lighter and more casual consumer version of its best-selling Maritime Assault boot. The new iteration is called Urban Assault and is in line with the military theme of the brand.

In the future, OFC plans to launch several other new styles in an expanded collection to include more off-duty styles aimed at transitioning to mainstream fashion. For the first time, the company will also participate in the popular outdoor retailer summer market in Denver in June this year.

