Dan Ionescu operates a car and limousine service in the East Bay near Orinda. Days are long. Nights are longer.

In 1997 the twins Sabrina and Eddy were born. There was a tennis court and a basketball court near the house. Dan pointed them there.

“I was tired,” he said. “My whole idea was to take her outside and make her tired. I wanted her tongues to hang out. That way I could maybe sit on the couch and watch TV. ”

You never got tired, especially Sabrina. The couch is untested. Dan drives 511 miles to Eugene, Ore every time there is a basketball game.

“Seven and a half hours and I know every corner of the road,” he said.

The final months of Sabrina Ionescu, the best amateur basketball player in America, are just around the corner.

Oregon is coming to UCLA on Friday and USC on Sunday. It is 22-2.

In November the ducks hit Team USA with Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles, adult Olympic women. On February 3, they were the first team to win in the Connecticut Gampel Pavilion since 2013 with a record Gampel lead of 18 points.

“I’m not a bit surprised,” said Geno Auriemma, the UConn trainer. “You are just too good.”

Ionescu is 5-foot-11 and doesn’t emit superstar vibrations until Tipoff. As a junior she was the national player of the year and also the national player of the year on Miramonte High.

“She is a generation player,” said UCLA coach Cori Close. “She’s dealing with one of the great players you want to name. It makes everyone else better, and that’s not even the best thing I see.

“Women tend to sometimes not hold their teammates accountable, improve themselves and be this type of leader. Sabrina has no problem with that. ”

Until Ionescu, no male or female player had more than 12 career triple doubles. She has 22. Last year her 1349 minutes were the most in Women’s Division I. She doesn’t have to score, not with the size and experience around her, but she has 30 against Team USA.

This season she averages 17.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists while shooting 37.3 from the depth. Ionescu has the chance to end her career with more than 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. No man or woman has ever done this in college basketball.

The ducks move an average of 10,619 at home. “I never see her away from an autograph or picture,” said her father. Maybe because Sabrina seems as normal and approachable as the neighborhood babysitter.

“Your brother deserves a lot of credit,” said Dan. “You played against each other all the time. They didn’t give in. She wouldn’t stop until she won. I had to get on all the time. You see your 10 year old daughter being knocked on the wall.

“But I started seeing all the little plastic tires in the neighborhood and asked them if they wanted one. They said no, they wanted the real one. So they’re out there like Rick Barry shooting under the hand. It was all new to me. ”

Dan came from Romania in 1990, shortly after dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was removed from office, brought to justice and executed.

“Democracy started and they didn’t know how to do it,” he said. “In this situation, no one who wants to make something of themselves will try the United States. That is the basis for opportunities.”

Friends told Dan that Sabrina was promising. She started playing AAU basketball, usually over her age. At 15, she appeared uninvited in a Team USA camp.

“Every day they called the girls who were cut,” said Dan, “and they never called them. In the end, she reached the team, but she almost passed out because there was another girl named Sabrina, and they have called her name. ”

Ionescu is now an international team and last year led a team from Oregon to the FIBA ​​3v3 World Championship. Eddy attended City College in San Francisco and is now in Oregon.

“She played with boys and they wouldn’t give her the ball,” said Dan. “So she learned to take the ball. Then she passed it on to them where they could score. She declined the WNBA because she wanted to win the NCAA in Oregon. She rejected Team USA last summer because her Nike AAU team had the last chance to win a title. She just wants to win. ”

But on January 26th something Ionescu almost stopped.

She had worked with Bryant for a week last summer and texted him regularly. She knew Gianna Bryant and Alyssa Altobelli, teammates on the Mambas. Kobe and Gianna won Oregon in Long Beach in December. No question, they would have seen her this weekend.

“You were in Oregon State that day,” Dan said. “We heard about the crash and asked the coaches if they could keep the news away from the team, but it was too late, they saw it on their phones in the locker room.

“Sabrina was depressed. They finally said, look, that’s what he wants you to play. ”

Ionescu got 17 points and eight rebounds and the Ducks won 66-57.

“That will stay with her,” said Dan. “She said this season is for him. Just last week she was able to put things on paper and write him a letter. It was powerful. ”

Sabrina’s hidden power has already taken her father on an uninterrupted I-5 tour. He can rest next year.

“I remember telling the ESPN people that I didn’t think they were so good and they said, oh yes, it is,” Dan said with a laugh. “Ask every player they would like to play with her. You send Kobe Bryant to win a war for you, he will win the war. You send Sabrina and she will take an entire army and win this war. ”

