advertisement

On this Saturday, January 11, 2020, photos of strong waves collide offshore near Otter Rock in Lincoln County, Ore. A 7-year-old girl has died and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were engulfed in the ocean Saturday, off the Oregon coast, amid a loud warning. Oregon State Police say 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles of Portland and the girl were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (AP Photo / Gillian Flaccus)

Oregon girl dead, boy missing after being swept into the ocean

The father was carrying both children when a wave engulfed the three in the water

advertisement

A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean off the Oregon coast amid a loud warning.

The father was carrying the two children when a wave engulfed the three in the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, near the small coastal community of Cannon Beach, authorities said.

Jeremy Stiles, 47, of Portland and his daughter were taken by ambulance to a hospital in the nearby Coast City, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy.

A police officer initially found the man trying to get out of the water while the girl was away in the open sea. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dad’s condition was not immediately available.

The hour-long search for the boy was interrupted after dark.

The National Weather Service had issued a high alert for surfing in the area for Saturday, as heavy waves made for dangerous surfs reaching 30 meters (9.1 meters).

On Sunday, the weather service also released a beach hazard update, which warned waves of sneakers that could suddenly pull people into the water and be strong enough to lift and flip logs.

READ ALSO: Cereal ticks a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement