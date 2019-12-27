advertisement

The Dj Raikovich has won one of all 16s in the past 10 years, and Rafael Nadal has added 13 to his roster to move Roger Federer’s 20th record to just one side.

In the past decade, only six men have become grandmasters. Federer five times, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray secured three awards, and Marin Kilic won the 2014 US Open.

advertisement

It was much harder to predict which women would win the big prizes in the game, summing up the fact that there were four different winners in 2019.

Ash Barty and Bianca Andreescu claimed the titles, while Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep won their second, preventing Serena Williams from matching the Margaret Court record total of 24.

We look back at how the leading lights were measured in 2010 and look at what might open in the next 10 years.

Sit back and enjoy the work of a master

Here’s this year’s top @ RogerFederer of the decade! pic.twitter.com/cSWH67dnOm:

– ATP Tour (@atptour) on December 19, 2019

A RACE FOR THE 16TH FORMAT

In 2010, Nadal won three of the four majors and added two more this year, further fueling Federer’s advantage.

For the world number one, Nadal failed to win the French Open only twice in a decade, while the ok champion was a six-time Australian Open champion and wrestled the Wimbledon crown quintet.

After returning to Australia in 2018, Federer has 20 victories left, with the last seven winning either Dj Shaker or Nadal.

In addition to the success at Flushing Meadows in 2016, none other than Navad has Dj Skinner or Federer, who won the men’s singles title.

SERENA WINS A DOG, BUT THE COURT

Williams confirmed his status as one of the greatest of the time, winning 12 more major singles titles since the decade.

The 38-year-old man is 23 years old after beating his sister, Venus, when she became pregnant at the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams has lost all four major finals since the birth of his daughter Alexis Olympia, including the past two matches against Wimbledon and New York’s Aleppo and Andriescu respectively.

Angelic Kerberg demanded three perfect snaps in 2010, with Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova, Lee Na, Victoria Azarenka, Petra Kvitova, Aleppo, Garbin Muguruza and Oscar both scoring two points.

Don’t call it the comeback I’ve been here for many years

Look at our top 10 comebacks of the decade … pic.twitter.com/oTDUhPIsNr

– WTA (@WTA) December 24, 2019

CITIZENSHIP TO AN AMBASSADOR TO CITIZENSHIP

Although there were fears about what to do with so many legends heading into the twilight of their careers, there was an interesting talent among men.

Although there were fears about what had to come with so many legends geared toward the twilight of their careers, the exciting talent emerged in both men’s and women’s games.

Canadian teenager Andesescu successfully advanced to the US Open championship, while one Barti for the world is just 23 years old, and the likes of Aleppo still have plenty of time left.

With 38-year-old Federer, 33-year-old Nadal, 32-year-old Ok Tucker and Murray, hoping to work on a rating after recovering from hip surgery.

Stefanos of his team gave another example of his tremendous potential, winning the ATP finals title, and Dominic Thiem beat Nadal in the last two finals of the French Open.

Danil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliasime and Dennis Shapovalov will also hope to come of age in the 2020s.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement