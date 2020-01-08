advertisement

The poignant breast cancer teardrop, which has received rave reviews from TIFF, hits theaters on Valentine’s Day.

It’s hard to make a mistake with a Magnetic Fields song in your movie trailer, but this time the latest melodrama from Bleecker Street really hit the nail on the head. With a suspiciously well-placed serenade of “The Book of Love”, the first trailer for “Ordinary Love” promises an elegant teardrop rider who reaches deep into your soul and expresses all these winter feelings. After a critically acclaimed premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, “Ordinary Love” plays Liam Neeson and Oscar-nominated Lesley Manville as a married couple who are diagnosed with a breast cancer diagnosis that would otherwise affect their otherwise normal lives Upside down.

The synopsis from the film’s TIFF debut reads: “Joan (Manville) and Tom (Neeson) are a long-married couple, with their habitual habits, cozy arguments and the assumption that they will go on a long sunset walk together. But when Joan discovers a lump in her breast, it quickly becomes clear that cancer will radically change each of them and their relationship. As she enters the cold, unsafe medical treatment process, her habits are broken and the cozy brawl explodes to reveal the long-buried truths of her marriage. “

Early reviews praised the elegant chemistry between Neeson and Manville, two protagonists known for their flawless ability to reconcile delicacy with emotional gravity. While Neeson is best known as an action man these days, the Irish actor has always been able to perform delicate dramas just as artfully. While her Oscar nomination in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” gave her greater weight, longtime fans of Manville will remember her less noticeable but equally precise work with Mike Leigh.

“Ordinary Love” was directed by Irish filmmaker duo Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn (“Good Vibrations”). The original screenplay was written by the Irish playwright Owen McCafferty (“Scenes from the Big Picture”).

Distributor Bleecker Street is starting the new year with a bang and is preparing to open Harvey Weinstein-inspired drama “The Assistant” by Kitty Green with Julia Garner at the end of this month. Two weeks later, Bleecker Street will release “Ordinary Love” in cinemas on Valentine’s Day, where it will compete with Celine Sciamma’s romantic drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”.

Check out the trailer for “Ordinary Love”.

