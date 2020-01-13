advertisement

A woman from the Lil’wat Nation, who has worked tirelessly for the revival of indigenous languages ​​for half a decade, was awarded one of the highest awards in Canada.

Dr. Lorna Wanosts’a7 Williams received a Canadian medal for her contribution to indigenous education and her advocacy of indigenous language revitalization programs. She was appointed officer of the Canadian Order by the Governor General of Canada in a notice dated December 28, 2019.

Williams said she hoped the award would shed light on the important work of language revitalization.

“It’s not just for me,” she said. “It’s for work.”

Over the years, Williams has played a pivotal role in the Lil’wat Nation’s efforts to strengthen Ucwalmícwts, the traditional language spoken by Lil’wat and other St’at’imc nations.

In the early 1970s, Williams helped build the band-controlled school at Mount Currie (the second school of its kind in the nation).

She also helped develop a writing system for Ucwalmícwts and was a co-author of the first curriculum and learning resources used to teach the language at school.

Her trip is all the more remarkable when Williams’ ability to speak her language was practically lost when she was sent to St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, a private school, as a child.

Williams was able to learn the language again when she returned to Mount Currie thanks to the family and community members who taught her.

Given the difficult history of Canada and its indigenous people, Williams said they felt a certain amount of ambivalence regarding the recognition of the Governor General of Canada.

“I do (feel ambivalent) and probably (I would have felt it) more in the past,” she said, noting that she had previously received the Order from BC. in 1993.

“I probably had more ambivalence,” she said.

During her impressive career, Williams received a PhD from the University of Tennessee and taught at the University of Victoria (UVic). There she led the development of a bachelor’s and master’s degree in reviving indigenous languages ​​and a master’s degree in counseling indigenous communities.

The programs have grown over the year and are contributing to ongoing indigenous language revitalization efforts across the country, she said.

“On all of my travels – both when I visit my own church and in churches across the country – I meet people who have taken these courses and I see the (positive) work they do,” said Williams.

Even though Williams is technically retired, he still works hard. Between November and December, she made 17 keynote speeches for various organizations, including a lecture on December 6 at a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization conference on language technology in Paris, highlighting global efforts to revive indigenous languages.

“The feedback from people who have been there shows me that we are not alone, that there are indigenous people around the world who do the same and do similar work,” she said.

Williams is currently working closer to home in coordination with the Department of Education and the First Nations Education Steering Committee on a policy for indigenous languages ​​and a long-term plan specifically for Ucwalmícwts.

As part of this effort, Williams spoke to elders, community members and students in Pemberton and Mount Currie. She said that her discussions and a survey that was carried out show that there is a strong interest in strengthening language skills in Lil’wat Nation.

The goal of the plan is to “keep our language alive, use it in everyday life and in all of our ceremonies,” said Williams, adding that she is working on it with Lil’wat Nation councilor Lois Joseph.

Williams said she is confident that Ucwalmícwts has a bright future among members of the Lil’wat Nation.

“I am no longer worried that our language will weaken,” she said.

Young people take it up and “there are a large number (of speakers) compared to what I know in other churches.

“We are in a good place if we can keep going (to strengthen it).”

