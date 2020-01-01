advertisement

B.C. The Supreme Court has granted Coastal Gas a restraining order between members of a First Nation and others opposing the company’s natural gas pipeline.

The company is building a pipeline from northeast B.C. at LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat on the coast.

Coast GasLink says it has signed agreements with all 20 First Nations councils along the 670km route but the successors to Wet’suwet First Nation say the project has no authority without their consent.

The court had given the company an interim order last December against opponents of the pipeline and protests erupted around the world when the RCMP implemented it in January, arresting 14 people along a logging road leading to the construction site near Houston.

In its ruling Tuesday, Church Marguerite Justice said the GasLink Coast has permits and authorizations for the project and has met the requirements for an intervention order.

She said there was evidence showing that the defendants engaged in deliberate and unlawful conduct with the intent to cause plaintiff’s injury and prevent him from constructing the pipeline.

“There is a public interest in upholding the rule of law and restricting unlawful conduct and protection of the public’s right, including the plaintiff, to enter the streets of the Crown,” she wrote.

“Defendants can really trust their rights under Indigenous law to prevent the plaintiff from entering the Dark House territory, but the law recognizes no right to block and prevent the plaintiff from pursuing activities authorized by law. “.

In a statement, Wet’Suwet’s successor chiefs, representing all five First Nation clans, said they opposed the court’s ruling.

First Nation said it is disappointed that the court made a ruling opposing Wetsuwet’s law.

“Seaside GasLink has never received consent from Wet’suweten’s successor chiefs to enter or work in our territories,” the statement said.

“Under threat of constant police violence, the Wetsuweten have complied with the interim order imposed throughout our territories.”

Coast GasLink said in a statement that it remains focused on building the $ 6.6 billion project safely and in conjunction with its indigenous partners and local communities along the way.

The company claims the pipeline will bring significant, long-term benefits to B.C. indigenous and northern. communities along its path and reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by providing natural gas to replace coal burning in Asian markets.

