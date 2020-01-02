advertisement

The Princes Highway between Orbost and Lakes Entrance was open today, but locals feared that the highway would soon be closed again.

Since the brush fire was only kilometers away, the view of the road section was restricted.

Thick smoke enveloped the road and the forest on either side of the road.

Orbost residents wear masks to protect themselves from the smoke that covers the city.

76-year-old Anna McCarthy from Orbost took no chances and wore a protective face mask.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

“It’s a little bit frightening.

“My immune system is not very good, the smoke doesn’t help, the mask helps me to breathe better.”

Ms. McCarthy said she was “concerned” about Saturday’s conditions because she lived alone without a car.

“If you live alone, it’s more difficult because you’re more concerned with what to do.

“I don’t drive, so you have to rely on others.”

media_cameraThe main street of Orbost is covered with thick smoke. Thursday, January 2, 2019. Image: David Croslingmedia_cameraLocal CFA Orbost boss Dick Johnstone is ready to defend the city. Picture: David Crosling

Orbost residents lined up at the bank to withdraw cash and fill cars with gasoline before the impending storm of weather conditions.

An aid center had been set up on the floor.

Linton Brown, in her mid-70s, fled Monday with his wife from the small town of Manorina and took advantage of the aid agency’s services.

The couple had taken refuge in Orbost and still didn’t know if his 15-year-old home was safe.

“We’ll wait and see,” said Mr. Brown.

“We believe that the CFA saved it through the work they did the previous day.

media_cameraAnna McCarthy wears a mask for protection. Image: David Croslingmedia_cameraOrbost is wrapped in smoke. Picture: David Crosling

“We mainly packed our camping gear because we thought we would be there in the long run.

“It’s part of life in Australia, you just accept it. We’ll wait and see. “

Manorina is 34 km from Orbost and is a city with only five houses.

