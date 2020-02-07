advertisement

Who’s ready for a good scream? Everyone? Okay, get ready because we’re going to ride an emotional roller coaster and start with a very selfless orangutan.

A series of photos shows the moment when the orangutan helps a man in the river looking for snakes that pose a threat to the animals – especially when they are poisonous.

The ape probably believed he was in danger and helped the man, who was a member of the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 1991.

The photos were taken in a nature reserve in Borneo where the endangered species are protected from hunters. Anil Prabhakar was on a safari with his friends when he saw the man in the river and took the picture.

He later found that he was putting snakes out of the way to protect the orangutans. A favor that was quickly returned when the helpful animal wanted to help protect the unknown man.

However, those of you hoping for a healthy ending to the pictures will be disappointed as it turns out that the man has actually rejected the orangutan’s hand because it is a wild animal and therefore unpredictable.

Prabhakar from Indonesia said:

Someone told him it was a snake in the river. The warden went there and cleared the bushes.

An orangutan came ashore and watched what he was doing. Then he came closer and gave his hand.

The director has just moved away. I later asked him why and he said, “It’s a wild animal we’re not familiar with.” But they should protect them.

See? I told you it was an emotional roller coaster ride; I just hope you had the paper tissues on hand.

Lucy Connolly

As a graduate of the Broadcast Journalism Masters, who earned an NCTJ Level 3 diploma in journalism, Lucy worked for ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. As a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy reported on the latest news while writing features about mental health, awareness of cervical cancer and Little Mix (which she’s obsessively obsessed with).

