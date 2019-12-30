advertisement

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) – Orangeburg MPs say they are still looking for a woman to be found on warrants and, according to authorities, is also related to a high-speed hunt.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, 24-year-old Demetrius Hampton drove a silver Honda on December 26 when officials said they saw the 32-year-old Lakeisha Shuler boarding.

Officials say they tried to stop the car, but Hampton continued to drive, which ultimately resulted in the police reaching speeds of over 160 km / h in a chase.

According to authorities, both Hampton and Shuler jumped out of the car and fled to a nearby wooded area. Officials later found the abandoned Honda off Langley Road. Hampton, who was accused of not being given a blue light and owned a gun by a convicted offender, was detained the following day.

Shuler, the passenger in the car, is searched on pending General Session warrants, including possession of a stolen vehicle and identity fraud. Additional charges related to the persecution are still pending.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says:

“These people have chosen to flee, endanger someone on their way, and endanger the lives of our community,” said the sheriff. “As long as I can help, you will find out what the consequences are for your choice.”

If anyone has information about Shuler’s location, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

