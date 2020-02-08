advertisement

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for the whole country, which comes into effect on Sunday at 5 a.m.

The second highest alarm level, issued on Saturday morning, is until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and coincides with the arrival of Storm Ciara.

“On Sunday Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with average speeds of 65 to 80 km / h and gusts generally up to 130 km / h,” it said.

“A combination of spring tides, high seas and stormy conditions creates a significant risk of coastal flooding, particularly along the west and northwest coasts,” he added.

Aer Lingus recommends that all guests arriving tonight (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) check the status of their flight at www.aerlingus.com before flying to the airport as Storm Ciara causes flight delays and cancellations can.

For two western counties, where wind speeds of up to 120 km / h are expected, there has been a wind warning in orange since 12 p.m. on Saturday. It will operate in Donegal and Mayo until 4 p.m. and will operate for Galway on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Flood risk

The Galway City Council Severe Weather Assessment Team met this weekend in anticipation of the effects of the bad weather on Galway.

A statement says that there is a risk of flooding at 5 a.m. on this Saturday evening and especially on Sunday morning.

It was said that strong winds and high waves at high tide would lead to the Salthill promenade being towered over. “The parking spaces in Salthill are closed on this (Saturday) afternoon from 2:00 p.m. and remain closed until after high tide on Sunday morning.”

⚠️ We know the current weather information. As public security is our main concern, we will continue to monitor the situation. We intend the opening ceremony to continue but subject to change. We will continue to update on Saturday morning. ⚠️

– Galway 2020 (@ galway2020) February 7, 2020

“The Galway City Council will be on standby crews this afternoon and tomorrow morning at high tide. Road closures on the promenade are carried out as required.

“The storm assessment team will continue to monitor the situation and take further action on Sunday and Monday if necessary,” he added.

In addition, a status yellow rain warning is available for the entire country from Saturday noon to Sunday, 3 p.m.

Up to 40 mm of precipitation is expected on Saturday, another 40 mm on Sunday. There is a particular risk of local flooding in the western half of the country.

Worst impact

Storm Ciara will cross the country on Sunday, but the worst effects will be felt in Northern Ireland and the UK. The British Met Office warns that it could be the most violent storm since 2013. The Met Office assumes that it is “widespread storms” that could represent a “danger to life”.

Met Éireann said there will be a very strong wind over Ireland on Sunday and it could cause damage.

While the organizers of Galway 2020 said on Friday evening that they would check if the opening ceremony could take place on Saturday at 6 p.m., they announced on Saturday morning that the opening had been canceled.

A statement from the organizers said: “Galway 2020 is extremely disappointed to announce tonight that the finals of our opening ceremony will be canceled, as weather warnings apply to the whole country tonight, tonight and tomorrow.

“We have been in constant contact with the relevant authorities since the introduction of weather warnings earlier this week and in the interest of public safety, the current weather warnings mean that the implementation has been classified as unsafe.

“We are saddened by the community cast, our volunteers and the whole team who have worked so hard in the past weeks and months.

“Today’s event would have marked the finale of an extremely successful week-long series of events on the Fire Tour with lighting ceremonies that illuminated cities throughout the county.”

snow

Storm Ciara will be followed by strong stormy winds and freezing temperatures, which could bring 10 cm of snow to Northern Ireland and blizzards.

Aoife Murray, forecaster from Éireann, said that heavy rain will hit Connaught and West Ulster from midday and will spread on the country’s east coast by evening.

“It will be wet and windy for the rest of the day,” she said. “There will be a short break on Saturday evening, but the wind is only going down slightly. Everywhere it is susceptible to heavy rains and with it gust damage on Sunday. ”

Monday and Tuesday you could see snow in many places, especially on the west coast. The highest snow chances occur between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, and temperatures may be cold enough to be snowy on Tuesday morning.

