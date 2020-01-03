advertisement

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) – A Cordova man accused of breaking into a house was taken into custody after MPs said they arrived home when we came out.

Orangeburg County MPs were called to a house on Arends Street after the owner informed the authorities that their security system would warn them of an intruder in the house at around 4:30 pm on Thursday, January 2.

When the MPs got home, the officials said they saw 24-year-old David Felder with a backpack and hands holding several items. Orangeburg MPs said they saw Fields place items outside the home next to items they believe have been removed from the home.

Officials said they had contacted fields, and according to an incident report, after changing his story several times, he admitted to taking items from the home. These items were returned to the homeowner.

On Friday in court, the homeowner informed the judge that her family’s security could be compromised if she had been home at the time the addition was stopped.

“I work hard for my things and should he also have to work hard for his things”.

Felder was charged with second-degree burglary and methamphetamine distribution.

