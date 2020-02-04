advertisement

Orange County SC recently announced a partnership with the Scottish Premier League Rangers Football Club.

One of the goals of the agreement was for player movements between the two clubs.

It was announced on Monday that Rangers Cammy Palmer, Danny Finlayson and Matthew Shiels will loan to OCSC for the upcoming USL season.

In addition, OCSC will send Francis Jacobs, who the club signed as a 14-year-old. He will join the Rangers U-16 team that will participate in the Alkass International Cup.

“We are excited to add Matthew, Danny and Cammy to our team as part of our partnership with Rangers FC,” said Oliver Wyss, president of Soccer Operations, Orange County, in a statement. “Our technical staff had the opportunity to see and learn about the three European youth caps and we couldn’t be more excited to continue their professional development in our structure.

“This is a historic moment for our club and our fans will be delighted when the Orange County players have an impact on the pitch and not.”

Further details on the partnership between the two clubs include OCSC players traveling to Glasgow to train with Rangers at the Hummel Training Center, and programs and clinics for youth development.

OCSC opens the USL 2020 championship season on March 6 at home against El Paso.

OCSC signs Malone

In other news, Orange County SC announced the signing of a multi-year contract with Blake Malone.

Malone, who played on the U.S. Under-20 team, leaves North Carolina where he spent the 2019 season.

