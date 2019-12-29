advertisement

Gators trainer Dan Mullen and his Cavaliers counterpart Bronco Mendenhall have known each other since being co-trainers on the opposite sides of the “Holy War”.

FORT LAUDERDALE – Dan Mullen and Bronco Mendenhall were young, aspiring Hotshot assistants when they despised each other when they were training on the Wasatch Front in Utah.

Mullen was Urban Meyer’s quarterback trainer on “The U” – also known as “University of Utah”. Mendenhall was Gary Crowton’s offensive coordinator at Brigham Young.

advertisement

The two schools just didn’t like each other. Because hate may not be an appropriate word to add to rivalries known as the “Holy War.”

“In those days you would probably need more than one person between us,” said Mullen with a smile, who was sitting two seats from Mendenhall at an Orange Bowl press conference on Sunday.

The two tried to outwit themselves twice, with the Utes showing up both times; In 2003 it was a 3-0 game in a snowstorm and the next year 52:21 with Utah on the way to a 12-0 season and fourth place.

“It’s one of the special rivalry games in college football,” said Mullen. “It was a lot of fun to be there. Those were great years and when you take part in such rivalry games it’s so much fun. “

“More fun for her,” Mendenhall said, laughing.

A decade and a half later, the now respected and successful head coaches can do this again on a larger stage that separates sport and religion. The Florida Gators and Virginia Cavaliers may not be a rivalry – their only meeting was 60 years ago – but Monday’s Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium (8:00 p.m.) has meaning for every program.

Florida (10-2) is aiming for its first season with 11 wins since 2012 and wants to leave the last place from a year ago. The Gators ranked 9th in the final CFP leaderboard, but 6th in the AP poll.

After the first ACC championship game, Virginia (9-4) finished 24th with the most victories in the school’s 130-year history and ended the season in the top 25 for the first time since 2004. Virginia is the only other double The winning season was 1989 (10-3). The Cavaliers are an outsider with two touchdowns.

“We learn, we grow, we develop,” said Mendenhall. “But we also compare and compare and learn (from programs like Florida) which parts of our program still need attention, not only to be able to arrive and participate in (large) games, but also to consistently win them.”

In other words, Mendenhall wants his program to one day culminate in the Cavaliers basketball program, which happens to be the country’s defending champion.

Florida has already made it and has become the gold standard in the state. The next step is the competition for a national championship, which means only one or two more wins.

The Gators were one touchdown behind the SEC title and lost 24-17 to Georgia. They would have played a game against LSU, the country’s number 1, which will face Clemson, another SEC-ACC post-season match on January 13, but with far higher stakes than Florida-Virginia.

“I have a feeling that there will be a championship soon,” said UF linebacker David Reese. “If we get another win next year, we’ll be in the playoffs.”

Mullen has done something in Florida for the first two years that has not been achieved in ten consecutive two-digit seasons. Meyer won 13 games three times (most recently in 2008/09) and two national championships (both with Mullen as the offensive coordinator).

But when Mullen arrived as head coach in 2018, Florida had the lowest overall win in 38 years (4).

“Our boys bought up,” said Mullen. “We are happy with the direction the program is now heading.”

Mullen believed that the biggest challenge would not be to move from four wins to a winning season, but to take the next step from 10 wins to 11 or 12, or whatever it takes to get a place in the playoffs fight.

That was his message to this team in January.

“We talked about how hard you have to work and what we did the previous year was not enough,” he said. “If you did the same thing, you might win 10 games, but that’s about it.

“It is not easy to put yourself in this position to get better than we were last year.”

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

advertisement