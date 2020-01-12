advertisement

Ireland is prepared for strong winds and rains, and on Monday there is a significant risk of coastal flooding as the Atlantic storm Brendan leaves the northwest coast.

Met Éireann warned that on Monday morning strong storm forces against southern winds will develop on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea and that violent storm forces will sometimes occur in the west.

advertisement

Met Éireann said that there are currently great spring tides, with very high seas and onshore wind, so there is a high risk of coastal flooding, especially on the southern and Atlantic coasts.

Status Orange weather warnings for the entire country are available. The warnings take effect on Monday morning at 5 a.m.

A status message for the red lake was also issued.

The first orange warning applies to Connacht, Donegal and Kerry on Monday between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. The second applies to Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford and will take place on Monday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

According to Met Éireann, a status orange warning indicates conditions that “can endanger life and property”, dangerous driving conditions and the risk of felling trees.

The warnings indicate that south winds that turn southwest will reach medium speeds of 65 km / h to 80 km / h and gusts of up to 130 km / h will occur in exposed areas.

The strong winds are accompanied by heavy rains that come up on Monday mornings in the west and spread quickly across the country, increasing the risk of flooding. The winds will gradually abate overnight.

Flood forecasting chief of Éireann, Evelyn Cusack, and flood prediction chief, Eoin Sherlock, said Storm Brendan would bring stormy conditions to Ireland, including “heavy rain and high seas”.

“Especially in coastal areas, travel interruptions and possible local floods can be expected. There may also be local structural damage and uprooted trees, ”said a statement on Sunday. “Storm Brendan is currently off the east coast of Canada and is expected to migrate east across the Atlantic.”

Print card, Monday noon

Flood barriers

The Dublin City Council announced that flood protection would be established and that the parking lots in Clontarf and Sandymount would be closed on Monday from 6 a.m. The parking lots are expected to reopen later in the afternoon.

“It may also be necessary to close some lock gates along the Dodder River in the Ballsbridge area,” said the city council. “We will continue to monitor the weather over the next few days.”

Galway City Council has set up flood barriers in vulnerable locations in the city and warns of the extreme weather events that will cause coastal flooding and possible flooding.

“The storm assessment team will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary,” the Council said.

The Irish Coast Guard has also advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and ports. “Breaking waves on the coast can be unpredictable and can pull you away quickly. Do not approach breaking waves, ”he added.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) have advised the public not to visit national parks, national monuments, or nature reserves while warnings are pending.

Five locations will be closed, including Killarney House and Gardens in Co Kerry; Dromore Woods Conservation Area in Co Clare; Cool Park & ​​Gardens Conservation Area, Co Galway; Connemara National Park, Co Galway; and Knockma Woods Reserve in Tuam, Co Galway.

The NPWS urged the public “to continue working on this matter by not entering these websites for the duration of these weather warnings”.

The traffic safety authority appealed to road users to exercise caution in strong winds.

An orange wind warning applies to the entire state

When flood warnings were introduced across the country, Minister of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran, who is in charge of the Public Works Office (OPW), announced government support for the management of the so-called “pinch points” on the Shannon.

Around EUR 7 million will be allocated to deal with potential flooding of the Athlone-Meelick Weir river.

advertisement