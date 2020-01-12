advertisement

Ireland is prepared for strong winds and rains, and on Monday there is a significant risk of coastal flooding as the Atlantic storm Brendan leaves the northwest coast.

A Status Red Marine warning has been issued that predicts that on Sunday the waters of the Irish coast at Roches Point will experience storms or strong storms overnight on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, with violent storm forces at times in the west can be achieved.

An orange wind warning applies to the entire state

Status Orange weather warnings for the entire country are available. The wind warnings take effect on Monday morning at 7 a.m.

The first orange warning applies to Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, which will arrive on Monday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., while the second orange warning applies to Connacht, Donegal and Kerry between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Monday.

The warnings indicate that south-westerly south-westerly winds reach average speeds of 65 to 80 km / h with gusts of 110 to 130 km / h, which are highest in coastal areas.

“Because of the combination of flood and storm surges, there is a significant risk of coastal flooding,” he adds.

The strong winds are accompanied by heavy rains that come up on Monday mornings in the west and spread quickly across the country, increasing the risk of flooding. The winds will gradually abate overnight.

According to Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting at Éireann, and Eoin Sherlock, Head of Flood Forecasting, Storm Brendan would create stormy conditions in Ireland, including “heavy rain and high seas”.

Print card, Monday noon

“Especially in coastal areas, travel interruptions and possible local floods can be expected. There can also be localized structural damage and tree uprooting, ”said a statement on Sunday.

“Storm Brendan is currently off the east coast of Canada and is expected to migrate east across the Atlantic and undergo rapid cyclogenesis as it is a very strong jet stream.

“Rapid cyclogenesis is defined as depression that deepens by 24 hPa in 24 hours, but Brendan is expected to deepen by about 50 hPa in 24 hours.”

A forecaster with Met Éireann added: “There are currently spring tides with very high seas and onshore wind. So there is an enormous risk of coastal flooding, especially on the south and Atlantic coasts. ”

Flood barriers

The city council of Dublin said on Sunday that flood control would be in place and the parking lots in Clontarf and Sanymount would be closed on Monday from 6 a.m. The parking lots are expected to reopen later in the afternoon.

“It may also be necessary to close some lock gates along the Dodder River in the Ballsbridge area,” the council said on Twitter. “We will continue to monitor the weather over the next few days.”

In preparation for the stormy weather, Galway City Council erected flood barriers at vulnerable locations in the city.

The city council said the extreme weather events would “lead to flooding and potential coastal flooding.”

“The storm assessment team will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary,” the Council said.

The Irish Coast Guard has also advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and ports.

“Breaking waves on the coast can be unpredictable and can pull you away quickly. Don’t go to waves, ”added the coast guard.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) have advised the public not to visit national parks, national monuments, or nature reserves while warnings are pending.

Due to the warnings, five locations will be closed, including the Killarney House and Gardens in Co Kerry, the Dromore Woods Nature Reserve in Co Clare, the Coole Park & ​​Gardens Nature Reserve, Co Galway, the Connemara National Park, Co Galway and the Knockma Woods Reserve in Tuam, Co Galway.

The NPWS urged the public “to continue to work together on this matter by not entering these websites for the duration of these weather warnings.”

