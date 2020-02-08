advertisement

On board Pleanála has received more than 300 objections in connection with a planned 600 million euro ring road around the city of Galway, which the planners believe is essential to alleviating chronic traffic congestion in the city.

The objections come from a mix of individuals and groups and are related to both the planned development and the mandatory purchase of dozens of outskirts houses that must be demolished when the ring road gets the green light.

The planning agency will hold hearings on Tuesday, February 18, on the 18 km Galway ring road that runs east to west around the north of the city, with much of the focus likely to be on its impact on city traffic congestion and pollution that are said to damage Galway’s reputation as a tourist destination.

It is not the first time that local authorities in the region have attempted to address the problem of inner-city and extra-urban traffic, and an earlier attempt to build an “outer” bypass of the city broke in 2013 after more than a decade in the Planning together.

It has been rejected by the European Court of Justice for environmental reasons, but the evasion plan has now returned, this time as Galway City Ring Road, which provides a route towards the city center.

As part of the plan, houses will be demolished in Ballindooley next to Headford Road in Galway. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy

Bridge and Viaduct

It is a new bridge and viaduct over the Corrib River, two short tunnels on the east side of the city, the demolition of 44 houses and the purchase of 10 more houses that would be badly affected by the development.

The traffic congestion on the current N6 is very large from the Coolagh roundabout on the access to the city via a number of roundabouts and signal-controlled crossings through the suburb of Galway. Traffic for downtown and west Galway is also mixed with traffic for the Briarhill and Ballybrit commercial areas. The current route is still heavily congested and leads via Tuam Road to Headford Road.

The volume of traffic at the beginning of the route is just under 30,000 vehicles per day and just under 25,000 vehicles per day between the Tuam and Headford roads.

Google Maps, which monitors traffic in real time, advised drivers last week to move 44 minutes from Coolagh Roundabout to Headfort Road, just 6.5 km away.

Traffic will drop rapidly as soon as drivers cross the Corrib to the west. In this “western region”, Galway city and town councils want the road to development open.

The goals also include opening up existing street space for pedestrians and “smarter rides” such as bike paths, improving air quality in the city center, and access to University College Galway and NUIG.

Attractiveness and opportunities

In a statement, the Galway County Council, which is developing the program for itself and the Galway City Council, said that “an efficient transport network that works for the city and surrounding areas of Galway will improve access to the western region, increase attractiveness for foreign investment and new employment opportunities and will help increase competitiveness by reducing transportation costs. “

The city council said that “the delivery of the road will have a great positive impact on the quality of life for thousands of people in the region”. The street was said to be in line with current traffic and planning policies as outlined in various political documents in recent years.

The Council project team will present the case for the proposed ring road at an oral hearing organized by Onboard Pleanála on February 18. The planning negotiations begin at 10 a.m. in the G Hotel. It is expected to last for several weeks.

At the same time, Pleanála will review an application for the mandatory purchase of 54 apartments necessary for the implementation of the project.

Environmental activist Peter Sweetman, who opposed earlier plans for the city’s outer bypass, has also raised objections to the current system.

