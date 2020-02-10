advertisement

Garry Hapton recently celebrated 40 years in business for his company Brass Monocle Eyewear.

Supplied Photography / Postmedia News

Like many young people growing up in Calgary, Garry Hapton wasn’t sure what career to pursue. His father owned a retail clothing store in the newly built Westbrook Mall, but he didn’t like it. But his interest calmed down when a relative introduced him to a visiting executive with Imperial Optical in Toronto.

advertisement

They hit it off and Hapton quickly made the move to work at the company headquarters on Dundas Street, a convenient address as it was all the way from Ryerson University where he enrolled to become an optician.

Fast forward to 1979 and he was back in Calgary and looking to start his own business – Brass Monocle Eyewear opened with a vision to bring fashion and entertainment to the Calgary eyewear industry, and 40 years later it continues to be one successful company.

In an original partnership with Ian Milne in Toronto, Hapton secured a lease on Mount Royal Village on top of the Plus-15 escalator. He is still at that center, but after 17 years secured a first floor space in the former children’s department for Sandpiper Books.

His newest store, 1,900 square feet, allowed for an attractive retail décor opposite the fashionable 16th Street in Tomkins Park.

An optometrist has his practice in the back of the store, and on the second floor Brass Monocle has its own lab where prescription lenses are professionally based on the latest equipment before being put into frames. Technology is constantly changing in the optometrics industry, and Brass Monocle is quick to stay ahead of the game to ensure customers are well taken care of.

Hapton later opened a second location in Esso Plaza (Fifth Avenue), moved it to Bankers Hall and then to The Core, where its second store is currently in the Plus-15 area in what was Eaton. Center.

Both boutique shops carry a wide selection of attractive frames, very exclusive to Monocle Brass. Hapton constantly travels to trade shows to source the best international products and ensure that it is ahead of the latest fashion trends from designers in New York City, Paris, Milan and other European fashion centers.

He says stars like Elton John have helped make designer glasses such an important part of people’s clothing. New technology means the glasses are available in a variety of frames made from innovative new materials, including 3-D printed paper, recycled plastic – including an AC / DC brand made from recycled vinyl recordings – titanium, magnesium, horns and even wood.

Hapton credits the success of his store over the last 40 years for staying cool, taking chances and never underestimating the market.

Last week he celebrated his anniversary with an homage to the iconic styles of the past 40 years, presenting the “eyecons” industry to Blake Kuhawara and Richard Mewha, world leaders in designing and distributing styles that have kept loyal customers – some in the family who the generations last.

Notes:

• A new strategic partnership has been formed between Spindle, Stairs & Railings in Calgary and the Edmonton Spindle Factory that will bring improved service and specialized product choices to more western Canadian communities. “The approximate values ​​of both companies allow new home builders and renovators access to new product lines and exciting custom design choices,” said Kevin Halliday, president of Calgary Operations. He has always been interested in ensuring that most of his lines are manufactured in Alberta. Its product line now includes high quality, locally-produced indoor and outdoor iron products manufactured at the Edmonton Company’s custom shop.

• Mercedes-Benz relies on its dealer network interactions with customers, and recognizes those who have achieved outstanding performance. Of the 59 retail locations, it has ranked in the top 11, which includes Steve Itzcovitch of Mercedes-Benz Downtown Calgary.

David Parker appears regularly in the Herald. Read his columns online at calgaryherald.com/business. He can be reached at 403-830-4622 or by email at info@davidparker.ca.

advertisement