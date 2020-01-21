advertisement

Plans to create a new sculpture of pioneering nurse Florence Nightingale met with opposition from residents of Derby.

It would be the seventh memorial to the “lady with the lamp” in the city.

A survey of our readers showed that 65% thought that another work of art or installation was not necessary, compared to 35% who were in favor.

A planning request has been submitted by the Derby University Hospitals and the Burton NHS Foundation Trust and is planned for a site at the entrance to the London Road Community Hospital, off Oxford Street.

London Road Hospital is slated to be renamed Florence Nightingale Community Hospital later this year to mark the bicentennial of the birth of the renowned nurse in 1820.

That’s all that remains of the once sprawling Derbyshire Royal Infirmary site, much of which is being redeveloped for housing.

If it materializes, the new sculpture will only be placed a few meters from the famous statue of Florence Nightingale on London Road in Derby.

Many people took the Derbyshire Live Facebook page to comment on the plan.

Many people mistakenly thought that it was Derby city council who planned the new sculpture, when it was the hospital’s trust in the city.

In addition, many people want to see the existing statue of Florence at London Road moved to the site of the Royal Derby Hospital and therefore cannot see the need for another sculpture.

Reader Jayne Smith Ratcliffe wrote: “Move the old one to the Royal Derby Hospital where it will be appreciated. We don’t need another one!”

Florence Nightingale looking down on East Street

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

And Suzanne Catten remarked: “Why do they need another statue? Just take care of the one that is already there !!”

While Michelle Bevan added, “Who has these stupid ideas? Even a move to the London Road hospital would be better than paying for a new one!”

Gill Frawley was worried about what a modern sculpture might look like.

She wrote, “Leave Florence alone. Give her good cleaning and storage. Another one so close is a total waste of money. Thinking of” modern “art already imposed on us in the city, I shudder to think what modern art Florence would look like !! “

But Martin Milner seemed to be in favor and said: “It is a bit late but still a good idea. Derby will become a nice tourist center once the boat trips have started and the action and Ram trails are also over . Well done!”

The planning request, which has been submitted to Derby City Council, indicates that the “modern sculpture” site is located next to the Oxford Street walking path to the main entrance to the hospital.

It is currently landscaped and tilted and the plan is to create a retaining wall and a base for the sculpture, and when completed, the area will be paved and paved with natural stone. It would also have seats and be lit.

The request indicates that the trust is “progressing” for the acquisition of the sculpture, but there is no detailed description of the piece.

The proposed location for the new sculpture by Florence Nightingale at the London Road Community Hospital

(Image: CG partnership)

Although not born in Derbyshire, Miss Nightingale lived at Lea Hurst’s family home near Lea and Holloway at various times in her life.

She advised on the design of the Royal Derbyshire Infirmary, which was rebuilt in 1891, as well as for an earlier reconstruction in 1869, for which the grade II statue on London Road was erected as a gesture of gratitude by the people of Derby.

Since most of the hospital was demolished, many have asked for the statue to be transferred to the city’s main hospital, the Royal Derby, but it has been rejected.

Read more

A spokesperson for the NHS Foundation Trust said: “If approved, the turf bench leading to the main entrance to the hospital will have a work of art that is currently being co-designed by a group of retired nurses and current nurses to ensure that we capture the essence of Florence. “

The other memorials are:

Former Nightingale Maternity Home, Trinity Street

Rossignol window, Saint-Pierre church

Former Boots the Chemist building at the corner of East Street and St Peter’s Street

Plaque in Derby Cathedral

Made of Derby plate, Iron Gate

