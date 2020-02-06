advertisement

media_play

Opposition to foreign influence “a matter of principle”

Andrew Cooper, president of LibertyWorks, says his case against the government’s law on the transparency system for foreign influences is “a matter of principle”.

The coalition established the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme in late 2018 to monitor people who may be trying to influence Australian politics on behalf of a foreign power.

advertisement

Legislation was criticized last year after Attorney General’s Department Tony Abbott wrote in a letter asking to register as an agent with foreign influence after the former prime minister agreed to attend the opening conference of Australian conservative political action.

Mr. Cooper told Sky News that his legal team is reviewing the constitutional validity of government laws.

“Legislation is poorly drafted,” he said.

“It gives non-elected bureaucrats in Canberra far-reaching star chamber-like powers, and the political class cannot get close to them, they have to let the bureaucrats run their course.”

advertisement