advertisement

Opposition leader Betty Aol (R), MP Wilfred Niwagaba (M) and William Nzoghu speaking to journalists in Parliament (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Leader of the Opposition, Betty Aol called on all opposition MPs to protest against the humiliation and attempted murder of different MPs by sleeping in the chambers after Parliament resumes on Tuesday next week.

She said: “In the event that no action is taken, we, as an opposition to Parliament, as well as other MPs who firmly believe and cherish human rights, human life and dignity will sleep in the Houses of Parliament. “

advertisement

Aol called Friday, January 17, when speaking to journalists in Parliament following complaints by Atkins Katusabe (Bukonzo West) about allegations that there were attempts to rob, humiliate and assassination while traveling in his constituency in Kasese.

Katusabe told reporters that on January 13, 2019, while passing by the Karukumiza shopping center in Karambi sub-county, he was attacked by both police and army officers while he was in his car, which, under threat of a gun and a fight, lost its $ 9,125 to these security agents.

Now, Katusabe wants the commanders of this operation to be identified and punished for the inhuman treatment they inflicted on him while preventing him from moving freely in his constituency.

It is in this context that the LOP has asked its fellow opposition members to demand immediate government action, claiming that opposition members have repeatedly faced the humiliation of the forces. security and that no concrete action is taken.

comments

advertisement