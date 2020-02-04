advertisement

In January 2020, three months after appealing our anti-SLAPP motion, our legal opponents chose to withdraw their appeal.

This is just another turning point in the long winding and frustrating road that has been this legal battle.

Throughout this case, the opposition has continually pushed us to spend a lot of time and money preparing to defend ourselves against many legal maneuvers, to change course and make these efforts pointless, as they have done here. We hope that these “scorched earth” tactics will continue unabated until trial.

That is why we always need your support.

In July 2017, Snopes launched a GoFundMe campaign to help us continue operating as the ongoing lawsuit threatened the existence of our business. Tens of thousands of generous supporters have contributed to this effort, and many more have joined us as founding members.

Unfortunately, our opponents have worked to undermine our fundraising efforts by suing us for the GoFundMe campaign, falsely claiming that it was defamatory and fraudulent. Fortunately, California has implemented protections to prevent these SLAPP suits without merit from decimating parties like us. (If you haven’t already done so, check out this helpful explanator from John Oliver.)

We have prevailed to have these additional complaints against us amicably dismissed through California’s anti-SLAPP law, which was enacted to protect petition rights and freedom of expression from prosecution.

We are now asking the court to order reimbursement of our legal fees related to this part of the case. Our opponents still have an active appeal against the personal victory of Snopes founder and CEO David Mikkelson against SLAPP.

Thanks for your continued support. We will keep you posted on all future updates.

Really yours,

