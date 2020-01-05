advertisement

ZAGREB – Former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic, a candidate of the main opposition Social Democrats, appeared determined to win Croatia’s presidential election Sunday, according to partial results.

With just over half of the votes counted in the second and final round of elections, Milanovic had 54%. His opponent, incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, a candidate of the center-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), had about 46%.

The president’s role is largely ceremonial in Croatia. The head of state cannot veto laws, but there is a saying in matters of foreign policy, defense and security.

Milanovic, who served as prime minister from 2011 to 2015, ran his election campaign with a promise to fight corruption, which he said had grown since he lost power to the Conservatives.

“Milanovic’s victory will consolidate the Social Democrats and strengthen the party ahead of a parliamentary vote (due to fall),” political analyst Branko Caratan told state television.

In the first round of elections two weeks ago, Milanovic beat 11 other candidates to come first with 29.6% of the vote, with Grabar-Kitarovic second with 26.7%.

“This election is a kind of preliminary stage for parliamentary elections later this year,” said political analyst Zarko Puhovski.

While some analysts said Milanovic’s victory could undermine Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s stance on his HDZ party, others said he would be able to manage the challenge.

“I think Plenkovic is a capable politician who will know how to balance the new situation,” Smiljana Leinert Novosel told state television.

Croatia assumes six-month rotating EU presidency on January 1st (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Gareth Jones)

