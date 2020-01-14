advertisement

January 14, 2020 Johnna Crider

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch told CNBC this week that Tesla has turned out to be an existential threat to automakers. He said this while explaining his price rise for Tesla (TSLA) at the CNBC Power Lunch. He points out that “first floor to first car” was less than a year while talking about the new Gigafactory 3 from Tesla in Shanghai. The gigafabriek was built in 10 months and started supplying Tesla’s “Made-In-China Model 3” even before 2019 ended.

Barely a year ago, analysts and some journalists pointed to empty space where Gigafactory 3 (GF3) was supposed to be while they were scratching their heads about how Tesla would turn this ‘mud field’ into a factory. Many thought this would be impossible, and many shortened the shares because of their belief that Tesla lied about the whole thing. Another thing Rusch mentioned was the considerable number of electric Tesla vehicles on the road, which is more than 600,000 (actually almost a million), and how they could give Tesla a huge data advantage over its rivals as the development of autonomous vehicles matures.

Tesla is an ‘existential threat’ for automakers, says analyst with $ 612 price target https://t.co/8j5qwvJ2nR

– CNBC (@CNBC) January 13, 2020

Being an existential threat to other car manufacturers seems very accurate and follows what CleanTechnica has written for many years. This is a reversal of what most analysts said a few months ago. The roller coaster ride by companies and stock is less caused by Tesla and more by situations like this – much like climate change – in which people pretend that something is not real or not happening and eventually become blind when it becomes clear.

Believing to the company’s apparently radical critics, short sellers of Tesla have lost $ 8 billion in 7 months, and many are still running short. This is more in that time frame than the short losses at any other company, even Apple, which is the second largest loss for short sellers (less than $ 6 billion). Re-read that again: those who have made short to Tesla have registered the biggest loss ever for short sellers, and many are still short in the stock!

Some people think that $ TSLA shares continue to rise due to analyst upgrades. Some people think it’s a short trick.

I see it as the majority of the public fooled by media with biased (bearish) analysts for a very long time with nonsense stories. Finally awake.

– Vincent (@ vincent13031925) January 13, 2020

For a long time, critics and even many supporters have completely misunderstood Tesla as an automaker and not as a technology company that fundamentally and radically changes both the automotive industry and the electricity sector. I don’t think winter is coming for the shorts, I think it has arrived and that this will be a slow freeze. (Disclosure: I have shares in Tesla, but this is not investment advice and we do not offer investment advice here on CleanTechnica.)

About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









