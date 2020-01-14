advertisement

Oppal to provide a breakthrough update on the Surrey police transition plan

Oppal is the keynote speaker at the February 26 Surrey Board of Trade ‘Hot Topic Event’

Wally Oppal is set to provide a breakthrough update on Surrey’s plan to replace the RCMP with a city-made police force as the keynote speaker at a “Hot Topic Event” event in Surrey in February.

Former B.C. The Supreme Court judge and Attorney General are responsible for overseeing the plan. He told Leader Now on December 23 that it will take roughly a month to review the report by the Surrey city government’s joint provincial government committee on the proposed transition, “to see if it passes.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Policing transition committee report sent to Wally Oppal

The trade board breakfast meeting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel at 15269 104 Ave. Pre-registration is required for admission.

“Public safety infrastructure matters to business,” said Anita Huberman, the board’s CEO. “The Surrey Board of Trade expects these hot dialogue topics throughout the year to promote change and dialogue, as well as provide new ideas in the Surrey Board of Trade advocacy portfolio.”

Those wishing to register can do so by calling the Surrey Board of Trade at 604-581-7130 or clicking here.

READ ALSO: Oppal says Surrey mayor was wrong about police deadlines

Now-Leader is the media sponsor of the event.

